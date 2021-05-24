‘The National Football Show with Dan Sileo’ expands across the JAKIB Media Network

JAKIB Media Partners has announced the expansion of its sports programming network with the addition of “The National Football Show with Dan Sileo.” The new show officially launched in April and airs live on YouTube every weekday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dan Sileo is a 2-time All American pre-season pick who was drafted in the 3rd Round of the 1987 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went on to the Dallas Cowboys & the Detroit Lions in the National Football League and the Orlando Thunder of the World League of American Football.



“This show will cover the NFL from the players and coaches to the owners and NFL greats,” said Dan Sileo. “We’ll also connect with celebs and famous fans.”

Sileo's new show has already attracted an impressive lineup of notable guests, including Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich; Legendary Sports Talker Howard Eskin; Former ESPN Host Mike Golic; Eagles Great Ron Jaworski, Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach Bruce Arians; Hall of Fame Head Coach Jimmy Johnson; NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger; Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert; NFL Legend Joe Theismann, and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

“Dan Sileo brings a powerful rolodex and incredible knowledge about football,” said Joe Krause, Founder of JAKIB Media. “JAKIB Media will re-define how football fans consume sports content and ‘BIG SILZ’ will be lead the way around the country with more live shows in 18-weeks than any other sports entity.”

About JAKIB Media Partners

