More Sports:

May 24, 2021

‘The National Football Show with Dan Sileo’ expands across the JAKIB Media Network

YouTube will be the exclusive video home of the daily show

By Jakib Media Partners
Football Shows
Limited - The National Football Show with Dan Sileo JAKIB Media Partners/for PhillyVoice

JAKIB Media Partners has announced the expansion of its sports programming network with the addition of “The National Football Show with Dan Sileo.” The new show officially launched in April and airs live on YouTube every weekday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dan Sileo is a 2-time All American pre-season pick who was drafted in the 3rd Round of the 1987 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went on to the Dallas Cowboys & the Detroit Lions in the National Football League and the Orlando Thunder of the World League of American Football.


“This show will cover the NFL from the players and coaches to the owners and NFL greats,” said Dan Sileo. “We’ll also connect with celebs and famous fans.”

Sileo's new show has already attracted an impressive lineup of notable guests, including Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich; Legendary Sports Talker Howard Eskin; Former ESPN Host Mike Golic; Eagles Great Ron Jaworski, Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach Bruce Arians; Hall of Fame Head Coach Jimmy Johnson; NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger; Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert; NFL Legend Joe Theismann, and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

“Dan Sileo brings a powerful rolodex and incredible knowledge about football,” said Joe Krause, Founder of JAKIB Media. “JAKIB Media will re-define how football fans consume sports content and ‘BIG SILZ’ will be lead the way around the country with more live shows in 18-weeks than any other sports entity.”

About JAKIB Media Partners

JAKIB Media Partners now offers 76-plus hours of weekly original programming. Catch "BIRDS365 w/ Jody Mac & John McMullen" - Get Stuck in "The Middle w/ Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes & Barrett Brooks" - Get the latest lines on "The Fix w/ Ryan Rothstein" and don’t miss an additional 20+ HOURS of new Philadelphia Eagles programming coming to The JAKIB Media YouTube Channel! 

SUBSCRIBE NOW: www.youtube.com/JAKIBMediaSports

Jakib Media Partners

Read more Football Shows Sponsored Content Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Trump supporters convicted of weapons charges for bringing guns near Pennsylvania Convention Center during 2020 vote count
Trump supporters convicted weapons charges 2020 vote count Philadelphia

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Health Stories

John Fetterman continues to recover from stroke as campaign coverage centers on health concerns
John Fetterman Stroke

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers finish 4-0 preseason with win vs. Hornets
Sixers-76ers-Hornets-Joel-Embiid_101222_USAT

Lifestyle

Journey through Philly's suburbs in new Monopoly game that pays homage to the Main Line
Monopoly Main Line board game

Food & Drink

Crown the best bloody mary during Northern Liberties' Halloween-themed competition
Bloody Mary Challenge

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved