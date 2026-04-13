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April 13, 2026

The Strokes will play at The Mann Center this summer

Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser will join the June 26 show, which coincides with the band’s new album release.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Music
The Stroke playing live Provided Courtesy/The Strokes

The Strokes will perform at the Mann Center in Philadelphia on June 26, joined by Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser.

The Strokes are heading to Philly this summer, with a show set for Friday, June 26 at TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann.

Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser will also perform.

The concert lines up with the release of the band’s next album, "Reality Awaits," which is scheduled to drop the same day. It will be their first new music since 2020’s "The New Abnormal."

Formed in New York City, The Strokes helped define the early-2000s indie rock boom. Their live shows typically mix newer material with songs from across their catalog.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17. Presales begin Wednesday, April 15, with advance registration required through the band’s website.

The Strokes with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

Friday, June 26
The Mann 
5201 Parkside Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Music The Mann The Strokes

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