March 05, 2020

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

International Women's Day is Sunday

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
This weekend, enjoy pizza and doughnuts with wine at Chaddsford Winery. Plus, there are International Women's Day events. Get all the details in our weekend events roundup.

March is here! And spring is quickly approaching.

This weekend, there are International Women's Day events, plus it's the start of both a fun series at Chaddsford Winery and group training with City Fitness for the Broad Street Run.

For all the details on what's happening Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8, check out our roundup below.

Hotel Palomar celebrating International Women's Day with $35 headshots

Professional headshots can be expensive, which is why you should jump on this deal. Plus, proceeds will go to Career Wardrobe, a nonprofit that uses clothing and professional development to help unemployed individuals to find work.

Shop 20+ vendors at International Women's Day market at The Bourse

Head to the Old City food hall to shop women-owned businesses on Saturday. Shoppers can make a whole day out of the experience by browsing the stands then grabbing lunch or drinks from one of The Bourse vendors.

City Tap in University City throwing brunch party on International Women's Day

On Sunday, City Tap in University City is hosting the "EmpowHERment" brunch party. There will be a DJ, pop-up market, themed drinks and attendees also can purchase $15 bottles of bubbly with mixers to make their own mimosas.

Chaddsford Winery pairing pizza and doughnuts with wine for third year

This March, the winery's popular Sugar & Slice pairing program returns. Tickets are $25.

City Fitness leading Broad Street Run training series benefiting Back on My Feet

Running Broad Street this May? On Saturday you can join others participating in the spring race for an early 8 a.m. group run. It's a fun way to kick off your training.

King of Prussia Restaurant Week benefits Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

That's right, another Restaurant Week is here! Beginning Monday, you can enjoy a multi-course dinner at a popular King of Prussia restaurant for $20, $30 or $40 per person. Best part? A portion of proceeds from Restaurant Week will go to CHOP.

So, go ahead and start making your reservations this weekend.

