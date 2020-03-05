Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

March is here! And spring is quickly approaching.

This weekend, there are International Women's Day events, plus it's the start of both a fun series at Chaddsford Winery and group training with City Fitness for the Broad Street Run.

For all the details on what's happening Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8, check out our roundup below.

Professional headshots can be expensive, which is why you should jump on this deal. Plus, proceeds will go to Career Wardrobe, a nonprofit that uses clothing and professional development to help unemployed individuals to find work.

Head to the Old City food hall to shop women-owned businesses on Saturday. Shoppers can make a whole day out of the experience by browsing the stands then grabbing lunch or drinks from one of The Bourse vendors.

On Sunday, City Tap in University City is hosting the "EmpowHERment" brunch party. There will be a DJ, pop-up market, themed drinks and attendees also can purchase $15 bottles of bubbly with mixers to make their own mimosas.

This March, the winery's popular Sugar & Slice pairing program returns. Tickets are $25.



Running Broad Street this May? On Saturday you can join others participating in the spring race for an early 8 a.m. group run. It's a fun way to kick off your training.



That's right, another Restaurant Week is here! Beginning Monday, you can enjoy a multi-course dinner at a popular King of Prussia restaurant for $20, $30 or $40 per person. Best part? A portion of proceeds from Restaurant Week will go to CHOP.

So, go ahead and start making your reservations this weekend.