More Events:

December 19, 2024

Tamales market, one-man 'Nutcracker' and last-minute holiday shopping: Your weekend guide to things to do

It's also your last chance to visit the Science History Institute until spring 2025.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide Provided image/Bondfire Media

Sor Ynez will host its inaugural tamale market with chefs from Rex at the Royal, Porco's Philly, Gabriella's Vietnam and other Philly restaurants Saturday.

Squeeze out the last bit of Christmas cheer at the final pop-up markets of the season this weekend.

Two new shopping hubs, including one with a punk theme, will be open for last-minute sprees. The Louis Bluver Theatre is also keeping the spirit alive with its slightly deranged take on Tchaikovsky. Sor Ynez will celebrate the food that figures so heavily into Central and South American holiday menus — tamales — with a market featuring multiple chefs. And for those that believe in science, not Santa, there's a museum in Old City you might want to visit for a (temporary) farewell.

Grab presents at a punk rock flea market

Still searching for a holiday gift for that one person (or everyone) on your list? Fear not, procrastinators. New holiday markets are still popping up this weekend. Records, art and grungy threads will be available at the Punk Rock Flea Market at 23rd Street Armory on Friday through Sunday. The Independence Visitor Center, meanwhile, will host vendors selling ceramics, candles and home decor Saturday and Sunday.

Eat too many tamales

Sor Ynez is inviting diners to sample a Latin American holiday classic at its first tamale market. Chefs from Rex at the Royal, Gabriella's Vietnam, Porco's Philly, the Morris and other restaurants around town will join the Olde Kensington restaurant in serving their takes on the stuffed and steamed treats. The market will be open from noon-3 p.m. Saturday with no reservation required.

Tour a science museum before it closes 

The Science History Institute is going on a winter holiday. The Old City museum will soon shutter for over two months as it undergoes renovations, including a new exhibition space and gift shop. The last day to see its displays on school lunches, women's health care and 17th century alchemy before the hiatus is Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Watch one man perform the entire 'Nutcracker'

Normally, it takes a small fleet of adults and children to put on a production of "The Nutcracker." But the one playing at the Louis Bluver Theatre just stars some guy. Actor-writer Chris Davis takes on every role for his comedic spin on the classic ballet. Catch his turn as Clara/Mouse King/Dewdrop #2 now through Dec. 29. 

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Theater Holiday Food Markets Museums Shopping Science History Institute

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Atlantic City Aquarium reopening delayed again due to HVAC replacement

atlantic city aquarium reopening

Sponsored

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

Arts & Culture

New fashion school in Kensington focuses on art of selling clothes

Ebony Pratt Fashion School

Wellness

Increasing steps per day, even by a modest amount, could reduce risk of developing depression

walking steps depression

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly activities throughout winter break

museum american revolution winter break

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved