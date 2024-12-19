Tamales market, one-man 'Nutcracker' and last-minute holiday shopping: Your weekend guide to things to do

Squeeze out the last bit of Christmas cheer at the final pop-up markets of the season this weekend.

Two new shopping hubs, including one with a punk theme, will be open for last-minute sprees. The Louis Bluver Theatre is also keeping the spirit alive with its slightly deranged take on Tchaikovsky. Sor Ynez will celebrate the food that figures so heavily into Central and South American holiday menus — tamales — with a market featuring multiple chefs. And for those that believe in science, not Santa, there's a museum in Old City you might want to visit for a (temporary) farewell.

Still searching for a holiday gift for that one person (or everyone) on your list? Fear not, procrastinators. New holiday markets are still popping up this weekend. Records, art and grungy threads will be available at the Punk Rock Flea Market at 23rd Street Armory on Friday through Sunday. The Independence Visitor Center, meanwhile, will host vendors selling ceramics, candles and home decor Saturday and Sunday.

Sor Ynez is inviting diners to sample a Latin American holiday classic at its first tamale market. Chefs from Rex at the Royal, Gabriella's Vietnam, Porco's Philly, the Morris and other restaurants around town will join the Olde Kensington restaurant in serving their takes on the stuffed and steamed treats. The market will be open from noon-3 p.m. Saturday with no reservation required.

The Science History Institute is going on a winter holiday. The Old City museum will soon shutter for over two months as it undergoes renovations, including a new exhibition space and gift shop. The last day to see its displays on school lunches, women's health care and 17th century alchemy before the hiatus is Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Normally, it takes a small fleet of adults and children to put on a production of "The Nutcracker." But the one playing at the Louis Bluver Theatre just stars some guy. Actor-writer Chris Davis takes on every role for his comedic spin on the classic ballet. Catch his turn as Clara/Mouse King/Dewdrop #2 now through Dec. 29.

