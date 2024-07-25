Baby parades, comedy shows and a greased pole race: Your weekend guide to things to do

After a whirlwind week of political news, it's time to wind down with a casual jaunt across a greased pole hanging over the Delaware River.

Red Bull is holding a twist on the classic (and often unsanctioned) Philadelphia pastime of climbing greased poles. This time, however, your balance is more important than upper body strength. It's unclear what exactly the victor will win in the process, but the slippery race is sure to be a spectacle.

Speaking of spectacles, the first of the season's Jersey Shore baby parades comes to Cape May on Friday, and a puppy pool party cannonballs into the Evil Genius taproom on Saturday. Theater lovers can also catch performances of "As You Like It" and "Funny Girl" this weekend, while aspiring dancers can learn new moves at a series of free workshops. Check out all that and more in our latest weekend guide:

Rabid Eagles fans have been training for this moment and they didn't know it. Red Bull will host a greased pole competition at Spruce Street Harbor Park on Saturday that awards a prize to the speediest contestant. Unlike the contest at the Italian Market Festival, this one is less about climbing a pole and more about sprinting across it without wiping out. Up to 100 people are welcome to compete, and the pole will be freshly greased every 20 runners.

If your pet doesn't already have trunks or a tankini (embarrassing), pick them up a new swimsuit before the puppy pool party at Evil Genius. The brewery will welcome furry bathing beauties to its Fishtown beer garden on Saturday from noon-5 p.m. The space will be decked out with inflatable pools and splash pads, plus a few dog-themed vendors, to raise money for the Palmer Doggie Depot. Contribute to the cause by ordering a beer at the outdoor bar.

Comedians from the area will show off their sets at the monthly "Funhouse" event. The show will be held at the Perch Music & Arts Workshop in East Kensington on Saturday, and it is once again emceed by Philly comedy host Lauren Ellis. Bring $10 to get through the door, plus your own beer or wine to sip between bits. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Actors will use Clark Park's bowl as their stage for free performances of "As You Like It" this weekend. The Shakespeare classic, running now through Sunday, features a modern update in its futuristic setting of 2034 Delaware. The cast is full of Philly-based performers and a local composer contributed an original song for the production. See it at 7 p.m. in the park or, in case of rain, the Annenberg Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

Costumed kids will take over Jersey boardwalks for a series of baby parades returning this summer. Cape May's procession is up first on Friday morning. Children ages 12 and under can strut Beach Avenue from the starting point at Congress Street starting at 11 a.m. While the kids can dress however they please, they'll have to arrive on theme to take home a trophy in one of six competitive categories: Beach Baby, Decorated Baby Carriage, Walking in Fancy Dress, Walking in Superhero Outfit, Decorated on Wheels and Best Overall.

Want to learn how to step, twirl and dip with conviction? Then head to Philly Dance Fitness for a day's worth of free dance classes Saturday. The company is offering workshops from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in its Rittenhouse Square studio across multiple disciplines, including salsa, tango, ballet, tap and swing. The day culminates in an evening showcase at the Plays & Players Theatre, where instructors and semi-professional dancers will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Not to rain on your parade, but time is almost out to see "Funny Girl" at the Ensemble Arts. The touring Broadway show plays the Academy of Music through Sunday, with four performances slated for the weekend. The musical, loosely inspired by the life of vaudeville comedian Fanny Brice, features showtune staples like "People," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "Don't Rain on My Parade." You've probably heard them sung by Barbra Streisand, who starred in the original show and film adaptation, but this production features Katerina McCrimmon and Temple alum Sean Seamus Thompson.

