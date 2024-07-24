Studio welcomes dancers of all levels to work on salsa, tango and hip-hop moves for Philadelphia Dance Day

Philly Dance Fitness is bringing its nonprofit festival back, letting anyone join free dance workshops — no matter how experienced they are.

Philadelphia Dance Day is set for Saturday, July 27, at the Philly Dance Fitness studio in Rittenhouse Square at 1923 Chestnut St.

Throughout the day, instructors will run workshops for salsa, tango and hip-hop. The full schedule is on the Philadelphia Dance Day website.

Pre-registration is not required for the workshops, but they are first-come-first-serve.

After the daytime workshops, the festival will continue with an evening showcase at Plays & Players Theatre, where local instructors, student groups and semi-professional dancers will perform routines representing a variety of styles.

While the daytime dance workshops are free to attend, Philly Dance Fitness requests a $10 donation for the evening showcase, which will include refreshments after the performances.

Philly Dance Fitness has been throwing the volunteer-run festival since 2010, with the organization touting more than 500 people have attended past events.

Saturday, July 27

Workshops 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. | Free

Philly Dance Fitness

1923 Chestnut St., Philadelphia







Performance showcase 5-7:30 p.m. | $10 donation requested

Plays & Players Theatre

1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia