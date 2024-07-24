More Events:

July 24, 2024

Studio welcomes dancers of all levels to work on salsa, tango and hip-hop moves for Philadelphia Dance Day

The annual event in Rittenhouse Square features daytime instructional sessions and an evening showcase on Saturday.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Dance Day Tim Koen/Philly Dance Fitness

The Philadelphia Dance Day festival will include several free dance workshops for various types of music and a showcase at Plays & Players Theatre in the evening. Above is a photo from the 2023 festival.

Philly Dance Fitness is bringing its nonprofit festival back, letting anyone join free dance workshops — no matter how experienced they are.

Philadelphia Dance Day is set for Saturday, July 27, at the Philly Dance Fitness studio in Rittenhouse Square at 1923 Chestnut St.

MORE: Evil Genius to host puppy pool party in Fishtown beer garden

Throughout the day, instructors will run workshops for salsa, tango and hip-hop. The full schedule is on the Philadelphia Dance Day website

Pre-registration is not required for the workshops, but they are first-come-first-serve. 

After the daytime workshops, the festival will continue with an evening showcase at Plays & Players Theatre, where local instructors, student groups and semi-professional dancers will perform routines representing a variety of styles.

While the daytime dance workshops are free to attend, Philly Dance Fitness requests a $10 donation for the evening showcase, which will include refreshments after the performances.

Philly Dance Fitness has been throwing the volunteer-run festival since 2010, with the organization touting more than 500 people have attended past events.

Philadelphia Dance Day

Saturday, July 27
Workshops 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. | Free
Philly Dance Fitness
1923 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

Performance showcase 5-7:30 p.m. | $10 donation requested
Plays & Players Theatre
1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia
