A St. Patrick's Day haunted house and an espresso martini crawl: Your weekend guide to things to do

What makes a perfect weekend? Is it a 10-mile bike ride through the park? An espresso martini (or two) in the sunshine? Or a bloody banshee chasing you through a mill?

Philadelphia will offer all three options this weekend, when hordes of bar hoppers will prowl the city for St. Patrick's Day. Crafters can also shop their favorite stores during a new yarn crawl, while bookworms can get their hands on Tamron Hall's newest novel — and hear her talk about it — at the Free Library on Friday.

Vibrate with the intensity of multiple caffeinated cocktails at Northern Liberties' first espresso martini crawl. Neighborhood spots including Bourbon and Branch, Cantina Dos Segundos, Jerry's Bar, North Third, and Standard Tap will offer their take on the trendy libation between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Coffee-infused food — including espresso-rubbed brisket — will also be available at participating restaurants.

Find a new helmet or go for a scenic ride through Fairmount Park during the two-day Philly Bike Expo. The event will feature numerous seminars and demos on bike maintenance (including the basics for kids) as well as vendors hawking accessories. Cyclists can also join one of 11 organized group rides on varying terrains, or simply pedal solo to the Pennsylvania Convention Center — valet service is available for bikes.

Lucky the Leprechaun? Not scary. But Warwick Davis in "The Leprechaun"? A little creepy! Lincoln Mill will make its own contribution to Irish folk horror with a one-day-only haunted house called "A St. Paddy's Nightmare." Goblins, banshees and, yes, leprechauns will roam the Manayunk attraction on Saturday between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets for all three time slots are $32.

Veteran TV journalist and Temple grad Tamron Hall is returning to Philadelphia on Friday for a discussion of her new book. "Watch Where They Hide," which is Hall's second novel, follows a fictional reporter as she searches for a missing mother in rural Indiana. 6ABC Action News anchor Tamala Edwards will lead a conversation with Hall at the Parkway Central Library, where guests can also pick up a copy of the book. The talk begins at 7:30 p.m.

Knitters can score a new skein at the first Philly Yarn Crawl, a celebration of crafting shops around (and just outside) the city. Each business will host a raffle, as well as special programming and/or giveaways, from Thursday through Sunday. Those who collect at least 10 stamps from different stores in their "passport" are eligible for even bigger prizes, including a grand prize of goodies valued at $750.