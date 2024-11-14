More Events:

November 14, 2024

Dilworth Park ice rink and a food drive car show: Your weekend guide to things to do

Also back? The art museum's annual craft show and holiday pop-up bars are already open.

Weekend guide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The ice rink at Dilworth Park opens for another winter on Friday.

It's only mid-November, but the Christmas-all-the-time people of the world are already conspiring. Join their party (or accept defeat) at the returning ice rink and cabin at Dilworth Park or one of many festive pop-up bars around town. You can also get in the Thanksgiving spirit by participating in a food donation drive that doubles as a car show. An annual craft show also has unique pieces for every art collector on your list:

Cruise around an ice rink

Slide into the Christmas season at the ice rink at Dilworth Park. The holiday staple launches for another winter this Friday. Skaters can admire a new public art installation hanging over the ice, courtesy of Lucky Dog Studio, or head into the chalet-style cabin for seasonal snacks and drinks. The rink will be open daily through Sunday, Feb. 23. Admission is $7-$9, plus another $10 for skate rentals.

Shop jewelry and ceramics from international artists

Italian glass blowers will showcase their wares alongside local potters at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show. The expo will feature statues, jewelry, furniture and neon wall art for sale from Friday through Sunday. A one-day general admission ticket costs $20, and you can upgrade to a two-day pass for just $5 more.

Drive a trunk full of cans for donation

While you're stocking up for your Thanksgiving spread, consider picking up some extra cranberry sauce for a food drive at the Wells Fargo Center. The annual Phil-a-Trunk event will be soliciting nonperishable food items from cars driving onto the stadium's parking lots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Bring something for the collection, which will go to Philabundance, then stick around for the car show of Porsches, Mustangs and Corvettes.

Sip a Grinch A Rita or Ho-Ho-Hot Chocolate

As the old adage goes, it's not really Christmas until you've shared a Shotski with your family. (Don't look that up.) Holiday pop-up bars are slowly roaring back to life in Philadelphia, with at least four open for business this weekend. Try one of the enormous boozy milkshakes at Craftsman Row Saloon, check out the vintage toy store at the Prime Rib steakhouse or admire all 1,000 feet of garland at the made-over McGillin's. Taqueria Amor will also roll clips from classic holiday movies on its projector.

