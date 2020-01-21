More News:

January 21, 2020

Apartment complex fire displaces 29 South Jersey residents

Three-alarm blaze damages 40 units at Buttonwood Village

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Camden County Buttonwood Village apartment fire Source/Union Fire Company #1

A three-alarm fire rips through the Buttonwood Village Complex in Camden County early Tuesday morning. The blaze left 29 residents displaced and damaged 40 units.

Nearly 30 people have been displaced following a three-alarm fire that damaged dozens of units in a South Jersey apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The fire began around midnight at the Buttonwood Village Complex on South Blackhorse Pike in Gloucester Township, Camden County, according to 6ABC. No injuries were reported. 

Smoke and fire were billowing out of one buildings when firefighters arrived. The blaze, which began in Building A spread quickly, eventually reaching a second building, officials told NJ.com. It took firefighters several hours to extinguish the fire. 

Police deemed the building uninhabitable. Forty apartment units sustained damage. 

Volunteers for Red Cross of New Jersey responded to the scene. The organization said it is providing emergency assistance to 29 people from 20 families. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Camden County Fire Marshall, police Lt. Jason Gittens said the cause of fire is not considered suspicious, but it remains under investigation, according to NJ.com. 

