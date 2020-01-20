More News:

January 20, 2020

Philly man killed in industrial accident at South Jersey food processing facility

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Manufacturing Deaths
Philly man dies accident Safeway Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia man died on Saturday in an industrial accident at Safeway Fresh Foods in Vineland, New Jersey.

A 28-year-old Philadelphia man died Saturday in an industrial accident at Safeway Fresh Foods in South Jersey.

Felipe Rodriguez-Tzon was killed in a machinery accident in the refrigerated section of the Vineland, Cumberland County facility, according to a report by the Daily Journal

First responders had removed Rodriguez-Tzon from the machinery and were providing medical care when a pair of fire department rescue units arrived at 12:47 a.m., Police Lt. Brian Armstrong told the newspaper. Rodriguez-Tzon was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The family-owned company packages fresh and frozen food to be sold in retail stores.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Safeway for various safety violations in 2018 and 2013, online records show. The 2018 violations included five termed "serious" regarding handling materials, general requirements for machines, abrasive wheel machinery, bloodborne pathogens and medical services and first aid. 

