Anime, gaming and cosplay will take over Oaks for Thy Geekdom Con

Thy Geekdom Con will return to Greater Philadelphia Expo Center over Memorial Day weekend, bringing three days of anime, gaming and cosplay to Oaks.

The convention runs May 22-24 and spans more than 175,000 square feet across multiple halls.

Attendees can meet voice actors from series like “Dragon Ball Z,” “Pokémon” and “My Hero Academia,” take part in cosplay contests and attend panels, workshops and live performances throughout the weekend. Daytime programming is family-friendly, with select late-night events geared toward adults.

Provided Courtesy/Thy Geekdom Con

A vendor hall with more than 300 artists and dealers will feature collectibles, comics and anime merchandise. Gaming is also a major focus, with tournaments for titles like “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Tekken 8” and “Street Fighter 6,” along with tabletop and trading card competitions featuring “Pokémon” and “Yu-Gi-Oh.”

Additional attractions include a manga library, a body art market with tattoo artists and piercers, and a display of Japanese import and custom cars.

Three-day passes start at $55 in advance and increase to $60 at the door. Single-day tickets range from $30 to $40 depending on the day and purchase date. Children 11 and under are free with an adult.

May 22-24

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

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