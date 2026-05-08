Anime, gaming and cosplay will take over Oaks for Thy Geekdom Con

May 08, 2026
Thy Geekdom Con will return to Greater Philadelphia Expo Center over Memorial Day weekend, bringing three days of anime, gaming and cosplay to Oaks.
The convention runs May 22-24 and spans more than 175,000 square feet across multiple halls.
Attendees can meet voice actors from series like “Dragon Ball Z,” “Pokémon” and “My Hero Academia,” take part in cosplay contests and attend panels, workshops and live performances throughout the weekend. Daytime programming is family-friendly, with select late-night events geared toward adults.
Additional attractions include a manga library, a body art market with tattoo artists and piercers, and a display of Japanese import and custom cars.
Three-day passes start at $55 in advance and increase to $60 at the door. Single-day tickets range from $30 to $40 depending on the day and purchase date. Children 11 and under are free with an adult.
May 22-24
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
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