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May 08, 2026

Anime, gaming and cosplay will take over Oaks for Thy Geekdom Con

The three-day event features voice actors, live events and tournaments across more than 175,000 square feet.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Conventions Gaming
Thy Geekdom Con - Light Sabers Provided Courtesy/Thy Geekdom Con

Thy Geekdom Con returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks over Memorial Day weekend with anime guests, gaming, cosplay and a large vendor hall.

Thy Geekdom Con will return to Greater Philadelphia Expo Center over Memorial Day weekend, bringing three days of anime, gaming and cosplay to Oaks.

The convention runs May 22-24 and spans more than 175,000 square feet across multiple halls.

Attendees can meet voice actors from series like “Dragon Ball Z,” “Pokémon” and “My Hero Academia,” take part in cosplay contests and attend panels, workshops and live performances throughout the weekend. Daytime programming is family-friendly, with select late-night events geared toward adults.

Thy Geekdom Con - ConventionProvided Courtesy/Thy Geekdom Con

A vendor hall with more than 300 artists and dealers will feature collectibles, comics and anime merchandise. Gaming is also a major focus, with tournaments for titles like “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Tekken 8” and “Street Fighter 6,” along with tabletop and trading card competitions featuring “Pokémon” and “Yu-Gi-Oh.”

Additional attractions include a manga library, a body art market with tattoo artists and piercers, and a display of Japanese import and custom cars.

Three-day passes start at $55 in advance and increase to $60 at the door. Single-day tickets range from $30 to $40 depending on the day and purchase date. Children 11 and under are free with an adult.

Thy Geekdom Con

May 22-24
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Conventions Gaming Anime Cosplay Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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