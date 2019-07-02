Trader Joes, Green Giant vegetables recalled over listeria concerns

Many fresh vegetable and vegetable-based products sold under the brand names of Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, Signature Farms and Trader Joe’s are being voluntarily recalled over listeria concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the recall announcement on Monday, notifying the public that packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squashed based veggie bowls sold through these retailers may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products thought to be contaminated were distributed by Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine, and were distributed to a number of states’ retailers, including: Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Florida and Illinois.

The recalled products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” dates of June 26 to June 29, 2019, and no other Growers Express or Green Giant products are affected by the recall.

Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals are involved in this recall in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They will be labeled with the UPC number: 623391.

View all of the recalled products, where they were distributed to, and more information here.

According to the FDA, “listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.” Healthier individuals will more likely experience short-term high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the agency adds.

Consumers of these products are encouraged to check their food and discard any items affected by this recall.