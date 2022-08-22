More News:

August 22, 2022

More overnight lane closures scheduled for Schuylkill Expressway in Philly this week

Some fans attending Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park should expect extra traffic delays while leaving the sports complex

By Brian A. Saunders
Portions of I-76 in Philadelphia will have overnight lane closures this week, PennDOT says. The closures are due to overhead viaduct construction and run Aug. 22 through Aug. 25, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There will be more overnight lane closures impacting travel in both directions on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia this week for overhead viaduct construction, PennDOT said.

The alternating lane closures begin at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, and are scheduled to continue nightly through Thursday, Aug 25. The closures will be lifted at 5 a.m. the following morning, each day. Eastbound lane closures will occur between 30th Street and South Street, while westbound lane closures will occur between 30th Street and Interstate 676.

During eastbound lane closures, traffic will be directed to use the off-ramp at 30th street, turn left on Chestnut, then turn right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to re-enter the expressway at Walnut Street.

When westbound lanes are closed, drivers will take the exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue before getting back on I-76 at Market Street.

Eastbound Market Street also is still reduced to a single lane between Schuylkill Avenue West and 24th Street at all times for the next several months. This is due to repairs on the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River, PennDOT said.

Drivers should prepare alternative routes or allow extra time while traveling through the impacted areas due to possible backups and delays.

With the Phillies playing a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park this week, fans attending the games also are advised to be prepared for extra traffic delays while leaving the sports complex.

The road work is a part of an ongoing $105.1 million rehabilitation project on the Chestnut Street bridge, which reopened in March, along with eight nearby structures. This includes the viaducts that carry Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut and Market streets. The project is scheduled to finish this summer, PennDOT said.

Brian A. Saunders
