More overnight lane closures scheduled for Schuylkill Expressway in Philly this week

There will be more overnight lane closures impacting travel in both directions on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia this week for overhead viaduct construction, PennDOT said.

The alternating lane closures begin at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, and are scheduled to continue nightly through Thursday, Aug 25. The closures will be lifted at 5 a.m. the following morning, each day. Eastbound lane closures will occur between 30th Street and South Street, while westbound lane closures will occur between 30th Street and Interstate 676.

During eastbound lane closures, traffic will be directed to use the off-ramp at 30th street, turn left on Chestnut, then turn right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to re-enter the expressway at Walnut Street.