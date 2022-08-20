Gary Busey accused of sexual misconduct at convention in Cherry Hill, police say

Actor Gary Busey is facing sexual misconduct charges in South Jersey, where he appeared at a horror convention earlier this month.



The 78-year-old from California is accused of committing these offenses while at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree on Rt. 70 in Cherry Hill, Camden County. The event ran from Aug. 12-14.

This is not the first time Busey has faced sexual misconduct allegations.



In 2016, he was accused of groping a woman and forcibly placing her hand on his crotch while working on the set of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2011.

Busey is famous for his role as the titular character in 1978’s “ The Buddy Holly Story ,” a biographical movie about the influential 1950s rockstar whose career was cut short by a fatal plane crash.



In 2020, the actor starred in Amazon Prime's "Gary Busey: Pet Judge." He also appeared on the Showtime program "Shameless" last year.



Busey was charged with criminal sexual contact, harassment and more on Friday. Police say an investigation is underway.



Anyone with information about these allegations is asked to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department’s (846) 432-8834. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by sending an email to tips@cherryhillpolice.com.

The Cherry Hill Police Department say they responded to a report of a sexual offense at the event at some point over the weekend. They have not released any other information.