More News:

August 20, 2022

Gary Busey accused of sexual misconduct at convention in Cherry Hill, police say

The 78-year-old from California was charged with criminal sexual contact, harassment and more on Friday

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Misconduct
Gary Busey Sexual Misconduct SIPA USA/for PhillyVoice

Actor Gary Busey is facing sexual misconduct charges in Cherry Hill, Camden County, after he appeared at a horror convention there earlier this month. This image is with his partner Steffanie Sampson.

Actor Gary Busey is facing sexual misconduct charges in South Jersey, where he appeared at a horror convention earlier this month.

The 78-year-old from California is accused of committing these offenses while at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree on Rt. 70 in Cherry Hill, Camden County. The event ran from Aug. 12-14.

The Cherry Hill Police Department say they responded to a report of a sexual offense at the event at some point over the weekend. They have not released any other information.This is not the first time Busey has faced sexual misconduct allegations. 

In 2016, he was accused of groping a woman and forcibly placing her hand on his crotch while working on the set of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011.

Busey is famous for his role as the titular character in 1978’s “The Buddy Holly Story,” a biographical movie about the influential 1950s rockstar whose career was cut short by a fatal plane crash. He won a best actor award from the National Society of Film Critics for his performance.

In 2020, the actor starred in Amazon Prime’s “Gary Busey: Pet Judge.” He also appeared on the Showtime program “Shameless” last year.


Busey was charged with criminal sexual contact, harassment and more on Friday. Police say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about these allegations is asked to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department’s (846) 432-8834. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by sending an email to tips@cherryhillpolice.com.
Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Sexual Misconduct Cherry Hill Actors Police South Jersey Horror Conventions Camden County Movies

Videos

Featured

iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wetland revitalization begins at FDR Park in effort to improve wildlife, plant habitat
FDR Wetland

Weather

Philly could see some rain Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry
Philly weather 81822

Illness

Philly's monkeypox data reveal racial disparities that recall early COVID-19 response
Monkeypox Outbreak Data Philly

Eagles

Why the Eagles should trade for Browns RB Kareem Hunt
081922KareemHunt

Celebrities

Jazmine Sullivan to appear on upcoming season of 'The Voice' as John Legend's advisor
Jazmine Sullivan The Voice

Parties

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Diner en blanc 22 logan square

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved