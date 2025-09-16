Tracking which NFL teams run the 'Tush Push' after voting to ban it

Back in May, the NFL held a vote on whether to ban the now legendary "Tush Push," popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, and copied by other teams around the leagues, successfully by some, not so much by others.

The motion to ban failed by two votes. Twenty-four votes were needed for a rule change, but only 22 teams voted to ban it.

Officially, teams in favor of banning the play raised concerns about "player safety," even though no data existed to suggest that the play is more dangerous than other plays. Unofficially, many don't like the way the play looks, derogatorily referring to it as a "rugby play." And even more unofficially — but almost certainly the real impetus for banning the play — is because one team runs it at a near unstoppable level, and other teams around the league don't want to have to stop it.

Any team that voted to ban the Tush Push but still runs it either (a) is willing to put their players at excessive risk of injury, or (b) they don't actually think it's dangerous. Here we'll track all the teams that run versions of the Tush Push this season. (We won't include the Eagles, who run it more than an other team in the league.)

Week 1

• Bills (twice): Voted to ban.

• Saints: Voted against banning.



Week 2

• 49ers: Voted to ban.



• Bengals: Voted to ban.



• Chargers: Voted to ban.



• Patriots: Voted against banning.



• Seahawks: Voted to ban.



• Titans: Voted against banning.



• Vikings: Voted to ban.

