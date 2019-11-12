Two-alarm fire tears through Cape May beach house facing Delaware Bay

Firefighters responded Tuesday to a two-alarm fire at a house in the Villas area of Cape May County.

The Villas Fire Department was notified just after 11 a.m. about a fire at a waterfront house facing the Delaware Bay, according to the Wildwood Video Archive.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from blocks away, per the Philly Fire News Facebook account:

One Wildwood Crest resident captured a video of the ongoing blaze:

And here's another view of the scene, from a Cape May resident:

The videos show smoke and flames billowing towards land, driven by powerful winds. According to Accuweather's forecast, Cape May saw wind gusts of up to 20 mph on Tuesday.

It's currently unclear what started the fire, and whether anyone was home when it ignited.

Villas is home to an about 8,895 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's most recently available data.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

