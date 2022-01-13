Two Eagles executives to interview for Vikings GM job: Eagles could gain extra draft picks

A pair of Philadelphia Eagles executives — Brandon Brown and Catherine Raîche — will be interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings' vacant general manager position.

Brown is currently the Eagles' director of player personnel. His upcoming interview was reported by Darren Wolfson of SKOR North. From the Eagles' website:

Brown oversees the Eagles' pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side in collaboration with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham. Brown previously served as Philadelphia's director of pro scouting for two seasons (2019-20) after originally joining the organization as the assistant director of pro scouting (2017-18). Prior to the Eagles, Brown spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015). During his time at Boston College, he was the assistant director of player personnel (2014) and worked as a recruiting specialist (2013).

In November of 2020, the NFL approved a proposal that rewards teams for developing minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches and general managers for other organizations.

If a team loses a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with another team, they will receive a pair of third-round picks in return. They are called "Resolution JC-2A" picks, but function in a similar way to compensatory picks.

Resolution JC-2A picks were awarded to four teams last year:

Brad Holmes (formerly with the Rams) was hired by the Lions to be their new general manager. Terry Fontenot (formerly with the Saints) was hired by the Falcons to be their new general manager. David Culley (formerly with the Ravens) was hired by the Texans to be their new head coach. Robert Salah (formerly with the 49ers) was hired by the Jets to be their new head coach. Martin Mayhew (formerly with the 49ers) was hired by the Football Team to be their new general manager.

The Rams, Saints, and Ravens all received third-round JC-2A picks in 2021 and 2022. In the case of the 49ers, they received three third-round JC-2A picks in 2021, 2022, and 2023 for the loss of two minority coaches/executives. JC-2A picks occur after third-round compensatory picks, which are acquired by teams for the loss of players in free agency.

Brown would qualify for this program, and the Eagles would receive a pair of JC-2A picks if he were to be hired to be the Vikings' general manager.

Raîche is currently the Eagles' VP of football operations. Her interview was reported by ESPN.

From the Eagles' website:

Raîche is involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.

And in case you missed it, the Denver Broncos requested to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their vacant head coaching job. Gannon confirmed their interest on Tuesday, but did not comment further.

