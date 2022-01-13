Two Eagles executives to interview for Vikings GM job: Eagles could gain extra draft picks

January 13, 2022
A pair of Philadelphia Eagles executives — Brandon Brown and Catherine Raîche — will be interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings' vacant general manager position.
Brown is currently the Eagles' director of player personnel. His upcoming interview was reported by Darren Wolfson of SKOR North. From the Eagles' website:
Brown oversees the Eagles' pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side in collaboration with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham.
Brown previously served as Philadelphia's director of pro scouting for two seasons (2019-20) after originally joining the organization as the assistant director of pro scouting (2017-18).
Prior to the Eagles, Brown spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015). During his time at Boston College, he was the assistant director of player personnel (2014) and worked as a recruiting specialist (2013).
In November of 2020, the NFL approved a proposal that rewards teams for developing minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches and general managers for other organizations.
If a team loses a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with another team, they will receive a pair of third-round picks in return. They are called "Resolution JC-2A" picks, but function in a similar way to compensatory picks.
Resolution JC-2A picks were awarded to four teams last year:
The Rams, Saints, and Ravens all received third-round JC-2A picks in 2021 and 2022. In the case of the 49ers, they received three third-round JC-2A picks in 2021, 2022, and 2023 for the loss of two minority coaches/executives. JC-2A picks occur after third-round compensatory picks, which are acquired by teams for the loss of players in free agency.
Brown would qualify for this program, and the Eagles would receive a pair of JC-2A picks if he were to be hired to be the Vikings' general manager.
Raîche is currently the Eagles' VP of football operations. Her interview was reported by ESPN.
Catherine Raiche, the Eagles VP of football operations - believed to be the most senior-ranking team personnel position a woman has held in the NFL - has been requested to interview for the Vikings GM job, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022
Susan Tose Spencer was first female GM in NFL history in 1983
From the Eagles' website:
Raîche is involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.
And in case you missed it, the Denver Broncos requested to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their vacant head coaching job. Gannon confirmed their interest on Tuesday, but did not comment further.
