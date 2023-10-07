More News:

October 07, 2023

Two men sentenced to at least 45 years in prison for fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in 2018

Hanef Wilkins and Yameen Mofield shot Rasul Benson at a gas station in South Philly as part of retaliation over street conflict authorities say

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Shootings
Charges Rasul Benson death Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Ehrlich sentenced Hanef Wilkins, 22, and Yameen Mofield, 21 for the fatal shooting of Rasul Benson at a South Philadelphia gas station in 2018.

A Philadelphia judge sentenced two men to 45 to 90 years in prison in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in 2018. 

Hanef Wilkins, 22, and Yameen Mofield, 21, were convicted of third-degree murder and related charges for the killing of Rasul Benson at a South Philly Gulf gas station by Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Ehrlich on Friday.

Mofield and Wilkins are the latest men to be charged in an investigation by the District Attorney's Gun Violence Task Force for their roles in violent conflicts involving groups affiliated with the 31st Street27th Street, and Wilson Park gangs.

"Practically five years since young Rasul Benson was ripped from the earth and away from his future, the Philadelphia criminal courts today delivered a measure of justice to his still-grieving, forever traumatized family," Gun Violence Task Force Chief William  Fritze said.

The investigation was aided by the Philadelphia Police Department, the Office of the Attorney General, and other law enforcement partners.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, Benson and two friends pulled into the gas station located at 25th Street and Passyunk Avenue when another car pulled up, and a person with a gun began chasing one of Benson's friends, the Inquirer reported.

During the 10-day trial last June, surveillance video showed a second shooter who fired a gun from the backseat of the car that pulled up at the gas station.

At least 16 shots rang off at the station; all three boys were shot, NBC 10 reported the day after the shooting.

Benson and two other people died due to conflict between the gangs over the years, and at least 30 more people were wounded by gunfire, the District Attorney's Office said. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Shootings South Philadelphia Homicides Deaths

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Yellow Breeches

Pick a bushel of fun in Cumberland Valley this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

Inside the Archives spotlights items at Philly museums that you won't typically find on display
Inside the Archives museum series

Sponsored

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

Investigations

West Reading chocolate factory failed to evacuate workers before explosion despite gas leak warnings, OSHA says
RM Palmer Explosion OSHA

Healthy Eating

Struggling to stick to a vegetarian diet? Blame your genes
Vegetarian Diet Genes

Sponsored

Eagles-Rams Week 5 injury report, with analysis
100423CooperKupp

Weekend

'Mean Girls,' Mutt Strut and apple cider doughnuts: Your weekend guide to things to do
apple cider donuts

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved