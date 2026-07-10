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July 10, 2026

Uber is offering free rides to older adults in West and Southwest Philly

Eligible riders can receive a $50 voucher through Uber's Senior Ride Program.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Uber
Uber senior rides Molly McVety/PhillyVoice

Older adults in West and Southwest Philly are eligible for a one-time, $50 voucher that can be used for Uber rides.

Older adults in parts of West and Southwest Philadelphia can receive free Uber rides for a limited time.

People ages 60 and older are eligible for a one-time, $50 voucher that can be used for rides to visit the doctor, purchase groceries, pick up medications and other critical needs.

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The vouchers are being offered through Uber's Senior Ride Program, which it runs with the Philly social services organization ACHIEVEability. $10,000 was allocated to the program, which will continue until funding runs out. 

Older adults who live in these ZIP codes are eligible: 19104, 19131, 19139, 19142, 19143, 19151 and 19153. People with smartphones will be given promotional codes through the Uber app. For older adults that lack access to the Uber app, ACHIEVEability, based at 5901 Market St., will schedule rides.

Uber rolled out the program last summer to serve older adults in West Philadelphia impacted by SEPTA service cuts. It later expanded to Northeast Philly. State Rep. Morgan Cephas (D-192), who had a hand in creating the program, announced its relaunch Thursday.

"This program provides more than rides," Cephas said in a statement. "It ensures seniors can reach their doctors and other essential services independently, removing transportation as a barrier to essential care and basic needs. With this limited-time relaunch, we can serve even more seniors across our city."

Uber representative Jazmin Kay said the program has provided more than 1,000 rides to more than 300 people.

For more information about the program, people can text ACHIEVEability at (215) 748-8817 or call Cephas' office at (215) 879-6625.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

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