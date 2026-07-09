West Chester and Cheyney universities among 10 state-owned schools to raise tuition by 4.3%

After keeping tuition the same from 2018 to 2024, the 10 state-owned universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes West Chester and Cheyney, are set to increase rates for a second straight academic year.

The network said Thursday that students will see an annual hike of $344 — or 4.3% — but that its board would roll back the planned increases if state legislators earmark more money for its schools in the budget, which has not been finalized despite being past deadline.

PASSHE requested a $31 million increase in its state funding allocations, which currently stands at around $621 million, but Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) does not recommend a financial boost in his proposal.

The tuition increase would provide the system with the equivalent of the $31 million they’re requesting from the state. A full academic year will cost students around $8,338 before room and board.

"We know every dollar matters for PASSHE students and their families and I do not make this recommendation lightly," PASSHE Chancellor Christopher Fiorentino said during a Board of Governors meeting Thursday.

After keeping tuition stagnant for seven years, PASSHE increased rates by $278 last year. The board similarly said at the time that it would roll back the increase if it received more money from the state, but legislators kept funding levels the same.

Shapiro said Thursday to expect "a lot of activity" this weekend in Harrisburg as legislators try to finalize the $53.3 billion plan. Pennsylvania's budget is over one week past its due date of July 1.

A report from the College Board published last year found that college "sticker prices" — or what students and their families pay before room, board and other expenses — have nearly doubled over the last 30 years after adjusting for inflation. On Wednesday, Temple University announced a 3.4% tuition hike for the 2026-2027 school year for both in and out-of-state undergraduates.

The network of state-owned universities also said Thursday it will start the "PASSHE Pledge" in the fall, which would subsidize the remaining tuition costs for in-state undergraduate students who receive both a federal Pell grant and a grant from the state by paying any remaining costs that are not covered.

Presidents of each PASSHE university will meet with Fiorentino to finalize details about their individual programs. The chancellor said the agency will also seek support from donors to support the initiative.

"The intent is for this to be an ongoing program," Kevin Hensil, director of media relations for PASSHE, said in a statement. "It is important to note that many students who receive both Pell and PA State Grants already have their tuition covered by the combined grants. This last-dollar scholarship pledge will help students who still have a tuition gap, as it can make the difference between starting or staying in college."