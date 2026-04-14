Major UFC fight coming to Philly for first time in 15 years

A monster year for Philly sports is getting even more jam packed with national events.

UFC announced Tuesday that, for the first time since UFC 133 in 2011, a numbered UFC event will be coming back to Philadelphia, UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The card is not yet determined but it is likely to be chock full of big names. The announcement came on Pat McAfee's show, with PA governor Josh Shapiro and UFC CEO Dana White dropping the news.

The event joins the previously held first and second rounds of Men's March Madness, the upcoming PGA Championship at Aronimink, four World Cup matches and the MLB All-Star Game in a busy summer for the City of Brotherly Love. The celebration of 250 years in the nation's founding city continues to get more exciting.

More details on the event will emerge soon but it will be broadcast on Paramount+.

“This is a huge year for Pennsylvania, all eyes are on the Commonwealth as we celebrate America 250 and host some of the biggest sporting events in the world in the place where it all started," Shapiro said, via the UFC website, "We’re excited to host world class sporting events that will bring with them incredible opportunities for our businesses, our communities, and our fans. The Commonwealth is all in and we look forward to welcoming UFC back to Pennsylvania.”

Saturday, August 15

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

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