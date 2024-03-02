More News:

March 02, 2024

Penn students interrupt board of trustees meeting with pro-Palestinian protest

Protesters with painted red hands chanted "divest from genocide" during J. Larry Jameson's first board meeting; the meeting adjourned shortly after.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Protests Gaza
Penn Palestine protest board of trustees Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A group of 12 protesters disrupted a board of trustees meeting, which ended about four minutes after it began. Freedom School for Palestine claimed that Penn Police followed the protesters out of campus property after the interruption.

A Friday meeting of the University of Pennsylvania's board of trustees was cut short by student protesters. 

At 11:33 a.m., 12 students from the group Freedom School for Palestine stood up during the meeting and raised their red-painted hands, chanting "endowment transparency now" and "divest from genocide," the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

MORE: Shooting turns into car crash on I-476 North, closing highway for hours

The chanting interrupted the prepared opening remarks from Penn's interim president J. Larry Jameson. "People work very hard to get to Penn, and they’re exhilarated to be here," said Jameson before the protesters disrupted his remarks. The meeting, which took place at The Inn at Penn, was Jameson's first public address to trustees.

Jameson was due to tout the "all-time high" in applications — 65,230, an increase of 10% from last year. Jameson was also going to acknowledge the University Task Force on Antisemitism, the Presidential Commission on Countering Hate and Building Community and Student Advisory Groups.

After four minutes of chanting, board of trustees chair Ramanan Raghavendran adjourned the meeting, which was originally scheduled to conclude at 12:30 p.m. According to an Instagram post by Freedom School for Palestine, Penn Police threatened to arrest the protesters and followed them off campus property.

"The 12 student activists, who disrupted today’s Stated Meeting of the Board of Trustees, were heard and acknowledged three times by the Chair of the Board," a University spokesperson said. "Their ongoing disruption of the meeting violates the University’s Code of Student Conduct and Guidelines on Open Expression."

On Instagram, the activist group's post read: "This action comes as the result of the ongoing genocide and educide in Palestine, which is enabled by UPenn's relationship with Israel, including study abroad programming, donations to the IDF, and a recent faculty trip to Israel."

The group refers to a three-day January trip by about 30 Penn faculty members to Israel in an act of "friendship and support." The trip was organized independently from Penn, The DP reported.

Penn has been in the national limelight since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began in October 2023. The university appointed Jameson to replace then-university president Liz Magill after her criticized testimony to Congress resulted in her resignation

Two Jewish students filed a lawsuit against Penn in December, calling the school an "incubation lab" for antisemitism. In February, Penn requested that the lawsuit be dismissed.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Protests Gaza University of Pennsylvania Israel Palestine Students

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man, woman killed in 'execution style' shooting in Fairmount Park, police say
Fairmount Park shooting

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Women's Health

Walgreens stores in Pennsylvania to begin selling abortion pill mifepristone
Walgreens Pennsylvania Mifepristone

TV

'Mare of Easttown' creator's next HBO show, starring Mark Ruffalo, seeks actors in Philly area
Mairk Ruffalo Task

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Show to bring art and antiques to Fairmount in April
Philadelphia Show 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved