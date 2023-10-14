Trustee resigns in protest over alleged antisemitism and lack of moral compass at the University of Pennsylvania

Vahan H. Gureghian, a longstanding Trustee of the University of Pennsylvania, has resigned from his position, citing deep-seated concerns over the institution's handling of antisemitism and its failure to uphold core principles of justice and student well-being.

Gureghian, who had served as a trustee since 2009, expressed his pride in Penn's legacy of producing leaders in various fields, including business, government, medicine, social justice, and the arts. However, he voiced dismay over the current state of affairs, suggesting that the revered institution's future is at risk.

"We live in a world of deepening divisions with an ever-growing number of people expressing radical intolerance and advocating violence against religious and ethnic groups," Gureghian wrote in his resignation letter obtained by Philly Voice.

He highlighted that education has long been considered the best weapon against such intolerance, and historically, elite academic institutions were beacons of compassion, tolerance, and social progress.

Gureghian's resignation was prompted by the recent hosting of the Palestine Writes Literature Festival at Penn, an event marred by speakers who endorsed violent efforts against Zionism.

He found the rhetoric at the festival abhorrent and fundamentally at odds with Penn's values. As an appointee of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, Gureghian emphasized his duty to the 13 million citizens of the Commonwealth who provide substantial state aid to the university each year.

He lamented that he can no longer assure these constituents that Penn is acting in their best interest, nor can he claim that it prioritizes the well-being of its students and community.

Gureghian expressed hope for the university's future but urged its leadership to critically evaluate the direction the institution is headed and the ethical implications of its decisions. He stressed the urgent need for universities nationwide to reexamine the values they instill in the young minds they educate.

Gureghian's resignation challenges not only the University of Pennsylvania but also prompts a broader conversation about the responsibility of elite academic institutions in shaping the moral compass of future leaders.

In an opinion editorial published by Philly Voice, Marc Rowan, who is Chairman of the Board of Advisors of The Wharton School at Penn, criticized the school or its handling of the Palestine Writes Literary Festival held on its campus.

Rowan argued that the festival featured speakers who promoted hate, antisemitism, and violence against Jews and Israelis. He asserts that Penn's failure to condemn this led to a normalization of violence, including attacks on Jewish students and spaces, and its handling of the Palestine Writes Literature Festival held on its campus.

Rowan contends that academic institutions, like Penn, have a responsibility to condemn all forms of hatred, including antisemitism. He believes that Penn's reluctance to do so reflects a larger issue of selective tolerance within academia. He argues that this tolerance of hate undermines the institution's commitment to intellectual rigor and moral leadership.

The op-ed calls for a change in Penn's leadership, with Rowan specifically urging President Mary Elizabeth Magill and Chairman Scott Bok to resign. He suggests that alums and supporters withhold donations until this change occurs. Rowan emphasizes the need for unity and moral leadership within the university.

Prominent Jewish alums of Penn are pressuring university officials to take a stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict and a recent Palestinian literary conference held on campus, the NY Times reported.



Julie Platt, Vice Chair of Penn's Board of Trustees at Penn, released a statement expressing solidarity with those affected by the recent assault on Israel by Hamas. She condemned the acts of terror and highlighted the university's commitment to combat antisemitism while also showing support for Penn's leadership.



In a joint statement from Magill and Provost John L. Jackson Jr., Penn's leaders expressed devastation and condolences about the recent attack on Israel by Hamas. The university said it is prioritizing support for the Penn community, especially those directly affected, including on-campus resources.