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June 05, 2026

Two Van Gogh sunflower paintings will be displayed together at the Philadelphia Museum of Art this summer

'Van Gogh's Sunflowers: A Symphony in Blue and Yellow' pairs the museum's painting with a rare loan from London's National Gallery.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Art Exhibit
Van Gogh Sunflowers Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia Museum of Art

Right: Sunflowers, 1889, Vincent Willem van Gogh (Dutch, 1853 - 1890), Oil on canvas, 36 3/8 × 28 inches (92.4 × 71.1 cm) Framed: 46 3/4 × 39 1/8 × 2 1/4 inches (118.7 × 99.4 × 5.7 cm), The Mr. and Mrs. Carroll S. Tyson, Jr., Collection, 1963, 1963-116-19 / Left: Sunflowers,1888, Vincent van Gogh, Oil on canvas, 92.1 × 73 cm, Bought, Courtauld Fund, 1924, The National Gallery. Photo: © The National Gallery, London

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will bring two of Vincent van Gogh's famous sunflower paintings together for a special exhibition running June 6 through Oct. 11.

"Van Gogh's Sunflowers: A Symphony in Blue and Yellow" pairs the museum's own sunflower painting with a version on loan from the National Gallery in London. The works will be displayed side by side in the Colket Gallery.

Museum visitors can also access an audio guide that explains how the two paintings compare and why sunflowers became such an important subject for Van Gogh. 

The exhibition will also be accompanied by a book featuring essays and illustrations that explore Van Gogh's ambitions, his relationship with fellow artist Paul Gauguin and the story behind the sunflower paintings.

"Van Gogh's Sunflowers: A Symphony in Blue and Yellow"

Runs June 6 - Oct. 11
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Free with museum admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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