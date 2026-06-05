Two Van Gogh sunflower paintings will be displayed together at the Philadelphia Museum of Art this summer

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will bring two of Vincent van Gogh's famous sunflower paintings together for a special exhibition running June 6 through Oct. 11.

"Van Gogh's Sunflowers: A Symphony in Blue and Yellow" pairs the museum's own sunflower painting with a version on loan from the National Gallery in London. The works will be displayed side by side in the Colket Gallery.

Museum visitors can also access an audio guide that explains how the two paintings compare and why sunflowers became such an important subject for Van Gogh.

The exhibition will also be accompanied by a book featuring essays and illustrations that explore Van Gogh's ambitions, his relationship with fellow artist Paul Gauguin and the story behind the sunflower paintings.

Runs June 6 - Oct. 11

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Free with museum admission

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