More Health:

March 04, 2021

Vaping marijuana may be worse for teens than using e-cigarettes or smoking

New research identifies five side effects that are more commonly observed among teens who vape cannabis

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
Vaping marijuana Toan Nguyen/Unsplash

A wheezing or whistling in the chest is more common among teens who vape than those who smoke or use e-cigarettes, according to new research.

Teenagers who vape marijuana are twice as likely to experience adverse respiratory symptoms, including wheezing or whistling, than those who use e-cigarettes or smoke cigarettes, according to a new study. 

The finding caught researchers by surprise. They expected greater lung damage to be associated with cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

However, they pointed out that smoking cigarettes and vaping nicotine also cause lung injuries — but perhaps not to the same extent that vaping marijuana does. And those products are still associated with respiratory issues and an increased risk of cancer. 

"Without a doubt, cigarettes and e-cigarettes are unhealthy and not good for lungs. However, vaping marijuana appears even worse," study author Carol Boyd, co-director of the Center for the Study of Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking & Health at the University of Michigan, told CNN in an email.

"Since many teens who vape nicotine, also vape cannabis, I recommend parents treat all vaping as a risky behavior (just like alcohol or drug use)."

The researchers found that "adolescents' lifetime cannabis vaping" use was associated with five adverse respiratory symptoms — wheezing or whistling in the chest, sleep disturbance from wheezing, limited speech due to wheezing, wheezing during exercise, and a dry cough at night that wasn't related to a cold or chest infection.

These associations were not observed among teens who use cigarettes or e-cigarettes, the researchers said.

The study, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, comes after vaping-related illnesses hospitalized 2,807 people between August 2019 and February 2020.

The illnesses, dubbed E-cigarette or Vaping Use-Associated Lung Injury, or EVALI, caused 68 deaths in 29 states and Washington, D.C. And 84% of these deaths were associated with vaping products that contained THC, the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana. 

Scientists found vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent used to dilute THC, was most likely responsible for the lung condition. 

The latest study was based on data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health, a national longitudinal study on the health impact of tobacco use. It is administered by the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The researchers focused on data from almost 15,000 teens ages 12-17 over a two-year period. The teens were asked about their cigarette, e-cigarette and marijuana use in the last 30 days, as well as the total time they have spent vaping marijuana over their lifetimes.

The researchers acknowledged that their analysis was limited by the original questions asked in the PATH study, which didn't focus on the long-term use of vaping marijuana.

They called for further investigation to see whether the combination of vaping nicotine and cannabis may be driving the more severe respiratory symptoms.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping Philadelphia Children's Health Cigarettes Marijuana CDC Smoking E-cigarettes Teens

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Grading the Sixers at the halfway point of the season
Joel_Embiid_Shake_Milton_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Prevention

Pennsylvania to establish COVID-19 vaccine sites for teachers, school staffers
Pennsylvania teachers COVID-19 vaccine

TV

Philly startup Simply Good Jars to be featured on Shark Tank's season premiere
Simply Good Jars

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030321JayonBrown

Lawsuits

Comedian Chris D'Elia accused of soliciting child porn from 17-year-old girl
Chris D'Elia lawsuit

Shopping

Whole Foods 2021 Beauty Week includes big sale, $20 Beauty Bags
Whole Foods Beauty Bag 2021

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved