More Health:

December 06, 2023

To show the benefits of eating vegan, scientists gave twins different diets

Those who avoided consuming animal products better reduced their cholesterol and fasting insulin levels

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Heart Health
Vegan twin study Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Scientists at Stanford University studied 22 sets of twins to determine the benefits of eating a vegan diet. The twins who at vegan for 8 weeks saw greater declines in their 'bad' cholesterol levels than meat-eaters.

To study the cardiovascular effects of a vegan diet, medical experts turned to an unusual test subject: twins.

Researchers assigned different diets to 22 pairs of identical twins. One twin ate a vegan diet for eight weeks while the other followed a diet that included meat. At the end of the study, the twins on the vegan diet had improved their so-called "bad" cholesterol concentration and fasting insulin levels better than their omnivorous siblings. They also lost an average 4 pounds.

MORE: Consuming wasabi leads to 'significant' improvements in memory, study says

The twins provided researchers with a unique experiment control. Genetic differences can often complicate test results, but studying identical twins eliminated that factor. The twins also grew up in the same household, and reported similar lifestyles, limiting other potential complications.

On average, the twins who went vegan saw significant decreases in their low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, known as the "bad" cholesterol, and fasting insulin compared to their siblings who ate meat. High levels of fasting insulin put a person at greater risk of developing diabetes. The vegan twins also saw greater decreases in their levels of triglycerides, glucose, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and vitamin B12, but these were not statistically significant.

"Based on these results and thinking about longevity, most of us would benefit from going to a more plant-based diet," said co-author Christopher Gardner, a professor of medicine at Stanford University.

According to Gardner, the vegan diet helped participants do the three most important things for improving heart health: increase dietary fiber, reduce saturated fats and lose weight.

"What's more important than going strictly vegan is including more plant-based foods into your diet," he said.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, adds to research that has found a vegan diet helps people lose weight, lower cholesterol levels, reduce cardiovascular risks and lower blood sugar levels

There are several types of vegan diets, but they all seek to eliminate animal products from one's diet, including dairy, eggs and honey. That's more strict than a vegetarian diet, which excludes meat, poultry and fish. Other diets, including the Mediterranean diet, stress plant-based foods without eliminating meat products.  

Subjects for the experiment were drawn from the Stanford Twin Registry, a database of fraternal and identical twins open to participating in research. The researchers only included twins without cardiovascular disease. Most were women (77%) and the average age was 39.6.

During the first four weeks, researchers provided meals tailored to each diet through a delivery service. For the final four weeks, participants prepared their own food. Blood was drawn and analyzed at the start of the trial, halfway through and at the end. The subjects also were weighed at these times.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Heart Health Philadelphia Stanford Twins Research Vegan Cardiovascular Studies Diets Insulin Cholesterol

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Young happy people laughing together

Why you should have health insurance when you’re young and healthy
Limited - Cooper Moorestown Lobby

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man charged in fatal stabbing at Macy's in Center City
Macy's Stabbing Arrest

Holiday

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Senior Health

Consuming wasabi leads to 'significant' improvements in memory, study finds
Wasabi memory benefits

Food & Drink

Bastia, a Mediterranean cafe, to open at upcoming boutique hotel in Fishtown
Bastia Fishtown Hotel

Sports Injuries

Eagles S Justin Evans' season is over
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Justin-Evans-8238.jpg

Holiday

These Christmas pop-up bars in Philly offer festive drinks and photo opportunities
white elephant christmas bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved