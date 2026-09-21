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September 21, 2026

Veterans and military spouses can meet with employers hiring now at virtual job fair Tuesday

DAV and RecruitMilitary’s Sept. 22 event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to veterans, transitioning service members, Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Employment Veterans
Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair Provided Courtesy/DAV & RecruitMilitary

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host an online career fair Sept. 22 connecting veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and Guard and Reserve members with employers that are hiring.

Veterans and military spouses looking for work can connect with employers that are actively hiring during a virtual job fair Tuesday, Sept. 22.

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for veterans, transitioning service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses.

The online hiring event will bring together regional and national employers recruiting for skilled positions across a range of industries. Because the career fair is virtual, job seekers can participate without traveling to an in-person event.

Attendees can connect with participating employers, learn about available positions, and discuss their experience and qualifications with recruiters.

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The career fair is also open to military spouses, along with members of the Guard and Reserve and people preparing to transition out of military service.

Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Eastern
Where: Online
Who can attend: Veterans, transitioning service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses
Employers: Regional and national employers recruiting for skilled positions
Organizers: DAV and RecruitMilitary

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Employment Veterans Virtual Job Fairs

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