More Sports:

May 27, 2021

Watch: Sixers 'fan' pours popcorn on injured Russell Westbrook

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Russell-Westbrook_052621_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook argues a call during Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers took care of business in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Wizards, beating them easily and taking a 2-0 lead as the series shifts back to Washington. 

Along the way, Wizards guard Russell Westbrook went down with an injury, and as he was being helped back to the locker room some — pardon my French — a--hole decided it would be a good idea to pour their popcorn on the veteran. 

In addition to being immediately escorted out of the arena, this person should banned for life. 

But even that might not be enough, because it only takes one clown like this to perpetuate the notion that Philly fans are the worst. They're not, and the overwhelming majority would never do anything like this. In that respect, this person should never be able to call themselves a Philly fan again. (I don't know who is in charge of these things, but someone needs to revoke this person's fan card, which is a real thing. Look it up.)

At this point, Westbrook must absolutely hate playing in Philadelphia. Not only does he get the business from the fans (the appropriate kind) every time out, but this isn't even the first incident involving the Wizards guard and a Philly fan who crossed the line. This unruly "fan" during Game 2, however, took things a step further. 

Making matters worse for Westbrook on this particular night was that he was forced to leave the game after hurting his ankle and ultimately had to watch the rest of the blowout loss from the locker room. And in between that, he got popcorn dumped on his head.

Talk adding insult to injury. 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Russell Westbrook

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: DeVonta Smith hype, Julio Jones and Zach Ertz trade rumors, more
DeVonta-Smith_052621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Phillies

Is Phillies young 3B Alec Bohm regressing, or is he just unlucky?
Phillies-Cardinals-Alec-Bohm-Kate-Frese_041721-128.jpg

Arts & Culture

Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties
Mural Hunt Northern Liberties

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved