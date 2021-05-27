Watch: Sixers 'fan' pours popcorn on injured Russell Westbrook

May 27, 2021
The Sixers took care of business in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Wizards, beating them easily and taking a 2-0 lead as the series shifts back to Washington.
Along the way, Wizards guard Russell Westbrook went down with an injury, and as he was being helped back to the locker room some — pardon my French — a--hole decided it would be a good idea to pour their popcorn on the veteran.
fan pours popcorn on Westbrook as he’s being assisted off floor with an injury pic.twitter.com/tGcn4kqRqq— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 27, 2021
In addition to being immediately escorted out of the arena, this person should banned for life.
At this point, Westbrook must absolutely hate playing in Philadelphia. Not only does he get the business from the fans (the appropriate kind) every time out, but this isn't even the first incident involving the Wizards guard and a Philly fan who crossed the line. This unruly "fan" during Game 2, however, took things a step further.
Making matters worse for Westbrook on this particular night was that he was forced to leave the game after hurting his ankle and ultimately had to watch the rest of the blowout loss from the locker room. And in between that, he got popcorn dumped on his head.
Talk adding insult to injury.
