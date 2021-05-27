Watch: Sixers 'fan' pours popcorn on injured Russell Westbrook

The Sixers took care of business in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Wizards, beating them easily and taking a 2-0 lead as the series shifts back to Washington.

Along the way, Wizards guard Russell Westbrook went down with an injury, and as he was being helped back to the locker room some — pardon my French — a--hole decided it would be a good idea to pour their popcorn on the veteran.

In addition to being immediately escorted out of the arena, this person should banned for life.