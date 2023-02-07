More Health:

February 07, 2023

Vitamin D supplements may decrease diabetes risk in people with prediabetes, researchers say

Scientists are still not sure about the optimal dose, and warn that high levels can cause harm

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Diabetes
Diabetes and vitamin D Michele Blackwell/Unsplash

Many experts warn that too much vitamin D can be harmful, so caution is needed when weighing the potential risks and benefits of the supplements.

The sunshine vitamin, vitamin D, is important for our bone health. But new research suggests that boosting vitamin D levels may also reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in people with prediabetes.

In an analysis of three clinical trials, researchers from Tufts Medical Center in Boston found that vitamin D supplements offered modest protection against full blown diabetes in patients with prediabetes. Study participants were either given a vitamin D supplement or placebo pills. A little under 23% of those in the supplement group developed diabetes within three years compared with 25% of those given the placebo.

The researchers calculated that the supplements lowered the risk of diabetes progression by 15% in people with prediabetes. They emphasized though that this risk reduction was found in people at high risk of type 2 diabetes, it doesn't apply to people at average risk.

On their own, the three clinical trials analyzed didn't produce a significant difference in risk between the supplement and placebo groups. With a large number of patients across all three trials, however, they saw a moderate benefit. Just over 4,000 adults with pre-diabetes were included in the meta-analysis.

Lead researcher Dr. Anastassios Pittas and his team were unable to determine the optimal dose of the vitamin for people with prediabetes.

A lack of vitamin D has been linked to various health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, depression and dementia. Previous studies have suggested vitamin D supplements may help reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease – and slow their progression.

But according to the Mayo Clinic, too much vitamin D can lead to a buildup of calcium in the blood which can cause nausea, vomiting, weakness and frequent urination. When vitamin D toxicity continues, it could lead to bone pain and kidney problems including kidney stones.

Experts emphasize that lifestyle changes such as healthy diet and exercise are still necessary to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Vitamin D supplementation is not a panacea.

Dr. Isaac Dapkins, chief medical officer of NYU Langone's Family Health Centers in New York City, told U.S. News & World Report the findings suggest the important of testing vitamin levels in patients with prediabetes. He was not involved in the study.

In an accompanying editorial to the study, authors from University College Dublin and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland highlight that previous data have demonstrated significant adverse effects of high vitamin D intake. They wrote that professional societies promoting vitamin D therapy have an obligation to ensure physicians are aware of both required vitamin D intake and safe limits. They emphasized that very-high-dose vitamin D therapy might prevent type 2 diabetes in some patients but it may also cause harm.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body develops a resistance to insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar. Because cells no longer respond to insulin, the pancreas tries to make more. But that in turn causes blood sugar rise to dangerous levels.

Left untreated, type 2 diabetes can lead to heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease. Symptoms include increased thirst and urination, unexplained weight loss, blurred vision and fatigue.

Prediabetes is a precursor to type 2 diabetes that affects about 96 million Americans, according to the CDC. This condition occurs when blood sugar levels are elevated, but not at a high enough level for a person to be considered a diabetic. Prediabetes also increases your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Previous studies have found that diabetes is more prevalent in places farther from the equator, suggesting a link between limited sunshine and the disease. When your skin is exposed to sunlight, it triggers the natural production of vitamin D. Upon further investigation, scientists began to observe that lower levels of vitamin D were associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

While it is not completely clear why this is, animal studies suggests that vitamin D can restore normal insulin production. 

Besides sunshine, vitamin D is found in fortified milk and cereals, egg yolks and fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines. If you are concerned about your vitamin D levels, talk to your health care provider about getting evaluated.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Diabetes Philadelphia Vitamins Supplements

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Puchased - Epinephrine Shot Syringe

What is anaphylaxis and how can it be avoided?

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA bus driver who stopped carjacking invited to State of the Union address
SEPTA Driver State of the Union

Entertainment

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Women's Health

Ovarian cancer often is not caught until its late stages; here are the symptoms that should prompt a doctor's visit
Ovarian Cancer

Eagles

Philadelphia's vibes are immaculate ahead of the Super Bowl
fans_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese214.jpg

Food & Drink

The Hayes, a new gastropub by Chef Townsend Wentz, now open in Midtown Village
the hayes midtown village restaurant chef townsend wentz

parties

Dance the night away at an anti-Valentine's Day party that pairs Taylor Swift tunes with emo music
taylor swift emo valentine's day party underground arts

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved