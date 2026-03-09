More Sports:

March 09, 2026

VJ Edgecombe ruled out for Sixers-Cavaliers on Monday

The Sixers' four highest-paid players combine to make more money than this season's NBA salary cap figure. They will all be sidelined on Monday night in Cleveland.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Edgecombe 3.9.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe's absence due to a lumbar contusion will continue for at least one more game.

VJ Edgecombe, who was officially listed as questionable to play on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to his lumbar contusion (which has held him out for two-plus games already), was officially ruled out for the front end of the Sixers' back-to-back six hours before tip-off.

The Sixers' four highest-paid players – Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Edgecombe – combine to make more money than this season's NBA salary cap figure. They will all be sidelined on Monday night in Cleveland. It leaves the Sixers severely undermanned against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, though the Cavaliers will be on the second leg of a back-to-back without starting center Jarrett Allen.

Now leading the Sixers into battle will be Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes, alongside a collection of inexpensive role players. The Sixers will play at home on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and it stands to reason that Edgecombe could return for that game, but the Sixers will remain without Maxey for at least one more game, while Embiid is likely to miss at least two more contests. George's suspension will not be lifted until a game on March 25.

MORELife without Tyrese Maxey, ominous Eastern Conference outlook, more

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia VJ Edgecombe Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Purchased -Woman looking angrily at her phone

Decoding bad financial advice: How to steer clear of social media Scams
Limited - Mascot Dave

The original Phillie Phanatic brings the 'Evolution of Happiness' to Tri-State HRMA’s 39th Annual Conference

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Young political candidates hope to make their voices heard

Jahmiel Jackson

Sponsored

Curtis Chamber Orchestra at Glencairn

Limited - Curtis Chamber Orchestra

Prevention

FDA's abrupt flip‑flop on Moderna's mRNA flu shot highlights growing risks to drugmakers of investing in vaccines

FDA Vaccines Moderna

History

USS Philadelphia wasn't built in the city, so how did it get its name?

Gunboat Philadelphia

Expos

A houseplant expo marketplace is coming to Oaks for Plantella X

GPE Plantella photo

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Life without Tyrese Maxey, ominous Eastern Conference outlook and more

Maxey 3.9.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved