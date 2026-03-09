VJ Edgecombe ruled out for Sixers-Cavaliers on Monday

VJ Edgecombe, who was officially listed as questionable to play on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to his lumbar contusion (which has held him out for two-plus games already), was officially ruled out for the front end of the Sixers' back-to-back six hours before tip-off.

The Sixers' four highest-paid players – Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Edgecombe – combine to make more money than this season's NBA salary cap figure. They will all be sidelined on Monday night in Cleveland. It leaves the Sixers severely undermanned against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, though the Cavaliers will be on the second leg of a back-to-back without starting center Jarrett Allen.

Now leading the Sixers into battle will be Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes, alongside a collection of inexpensive role players. The Sixers will play at home on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and it stands to reason that Edgecombe could return for that game, but the Sixers will remain without Maxey for at least one more game, while Embiid is likely to miss at least two more contests. George's suspension will not be lifted until a game on March 25.

MORE: Life without Tyrese Maxey, ominous Eastern Conference outlook, more