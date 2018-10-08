Deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Tuesday

With a lot at stake in the midterm elections, it's vital that all eligible Americans vote on Election Day, November 6.

But if you're not registered yet, you'd better get moving: the deadline is Tuesday in Pennsylvania and you can probably register online. (It takes just a couple of minutes.) Still you may have time to do it another way if you're quick about it.

The federal voting age is 18 (by or on Election Day) and you must be a resident of Pennsylvania or New Jersey for at least 30 days before the next election. Also, you cannot vote if you are currently serving a sentence, probation or parole on a felony conviction.

Here's more information by state:

PENNSYLVANIA

You can check your voter registration status here.

If you are not registered to vote, you can do so online, but a Pennsylvania ID (state driver's license or PennDOT ID) is required. If you don't have a Pennsylvania ID, you can still register to vote by mail.

You can register online until Tuesday, October 9.

You can also register to vote in person at your county voter registration office. The deadline to register to vote in person is also Tuesday.

Or you can send your voter registration form – postmarked by Tuesday – to your county voter registration office.

Either way, your registration is not complete until processed and accepted by your county voter registration office.

First-time voters can get help here.

If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information.

If you have any questions, call 1.877.VOTESPA (1.877.868.3772).



NEW JERSEY

You can check your voter registration status here.

Registrants must complete and mail a Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form to the County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections in their county.

Registered voters can apply to vote by mail by completing an Application for Vote by Mail Ballot (Burlington | Camden | Gloucester) and submitting it to your local county clerk. Unless you are military or an overseas civilian, you cannot submit your application by fax or e-mail.

See the Department of State website for information about ID requirements and your vote-by-mail ballot.

New Jersey residents can also register to vote through the New Jersey Department of State, or through the Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) when applying for or renewing your driver's license. Other state agencies, including the Division of Developmental Disabilities, Armed Forces of the United States recruitment offices and county welfare agencies, also process voter registration.

If you have any questions about registering to vote in NJ, contact the Division of Elections at (609) 292-3760 or email feedback@sos.state.nj.us.

Members of the U.S. military or other uniformed services, or civilians living overseas, can also register to vote through the Federal Voting Assistance Program.