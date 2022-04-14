Warby Parker opens fourth brick-and-mortar location in region at Cherry Hill Mall

Warby Parker's expansion of brick-and-mortar locations continued this week when the eyewear brand opened its first South Jersey store at the Cherry Hill Mall.

The company's newest retail shop is located on the first floor of the mall's Macy's Wing next to Tumi and Squishables. The store will offer customers eye exams and carry Warby Parker's full selection of prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses starting at $95 per pair.

For every pair of glasses sold, Warby Parker donates a pair of glasses to someone in need through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program.



Customers will also be able to purchase the company's first brand of daily contact lenses, Scout, as well as third-party eyewear products. Warby Parker recently rolled out its Summer 2022 collection of frames.

Patrons who come in during the store's opening weekend and purchase an eyewear item will receive a complimentary tote bag.

The new location will also feature artwork inspired by the nearby Cooper River and Pennsauken Creek, two bodies of water that run through South Jersey.

The store will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The shop will be closed on Sundays.

Warby Parker's arrival to the Cherry Hill Mall marks the latest retail addition to the Camden County shopping venue. Marc Cain, a women's clothing brand, opened at the mall last month. Eddie V's seafood restaurant, Deo Eyewear and M20 Burgers are all expected to open this year, too.

This will be Warby Parker's fourth brick-and-mortar store in the Philadelphia region. The company opened its Center City location at 1523 Walnut St. in 2017 and rolled out retail spots at the King of Prussia Mall in 2019 and Suburban Square in Ardmore, Montgomery County last year.

Warby Parker was founded in Philly in 2010 by a quartet of University of Pennsylvania students. The idea of an online eyeglass retailer was hatched in a business venture program at the Wharton School.