Water main break forces evacuations, school closures in Southwest Philly

A 48-inch water main broke Wednesday morning, flooding parts of the Kingsessing neighborhood in Southwest Philly and forcing some residents to evacuate their homes.

The water main break occurred at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of 56th Street and Springfield Avenue, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

At least three buildings have had to be evacuated, fire officials said. Two people required medical care, and at least five residents have had to be rescued. No injuries have been reported.

Several blocks of Kingsessing could be seen flooded, leaving parked cars stuck and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

Below is some some of the local coverage of the flooding:

The rate at which the water was flowing began to slow down at around 7:30 a.m., but the break had yet to be completely sealed. Earlier this morning, there was no timeline for when the break would be sealed, and the cause of the water main break remains under investigation.



SEPTA buses have been deployed as shelters for impacted residents. SEPTA shuttle buses were also being offered for Route 13 trolley riders who need to travel around the area, but trolley service has been restored. Delays are still expected.

The water main break forced 16 Philadelphia public schools to shift to all-virtual learning Wednesday, 6ABC reported.



The water main break also forced Independence Charter School West to hold classes remotely Wednesday, and St. Francis DeSales School to close for the day, FOX29 reported.

The 48-inch water main moves thousands of gallons of water, making it one of the largest in the city.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.