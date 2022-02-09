More News:

February 09, 2022

Water main break forces evacuations, school closures in Southwest Philly

Two people required medical care after several homes and streets in Kingsessing were flooded Wednesday morning

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Flooding
Water main break Southwest Philly 6ABC Philadelphia/YouTube

A water main break happened at about 6 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 56th Street and Springfield Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philly, fire department officials said.

A 48-inch water main broke Wednesday morning, flooding parts of the Kingsessing neighborhood in Southwest Philly and forcing some residents to evacuate their homes.

The water main break occurred at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of 56th Street and Springfield Avenue, the Philadelphia Fire Department said

MORE: Police identify man killed in Center City shooting in which 21 shots were fired

At least three buildings have had to be evacuated, fire officials said. Two people required medical care, and at least five residents have had to be rescued. No injuries have been reported.

Several blocks of Kingsessing could be seen flooded, leaving parked cars stuck and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

Below is some some of the local coverage of the flooding:

The rate at which the water was flowing began to slow down at around 7:30 a.m., but the break had yet to be completely sealed. Earlier this morning, there was no timeline for when the break would be sealed, and the cause of the water main break remains under investigation.

SEPTA buses have been deployed as shelters for impacted residents. SEPTA shuttle buses were also being offered for Route 13 trolley riders who need to travel around the area, but trolley service has been restored. Delays are still expected.

The water main break forced 16 Philadelphia public schools to shift to all-virtual learning Wednesday, 6ABC reported.

The water main break also forced Independence Charter School West to hold classes remotely Wednesday, and St. Francis DeSales School to close for the day, FOX29 reported.

The 48-inch water main moves thousands of gallons of water, making it one of the largest in the city.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Flooding Philadelphia Water Fire Department Philadelphia Fire Department Evacuations Southwest Philadelphia SEPTA Kingsessing Water Main Break

Videos

Featured

Limited - The View at Old City 1

Luxury Old City apartment community offering 1 ½ months of free rent
Limited - Four Seasons Philadelphia Lobby

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is hiring and hosting weekly career fair events

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Where do Sixers' James Harden talks stand with one day left until the NBA trade deadline?
James-Harden-Nets-Sixers_020922_usat

Sponsored

Safety reminder: Move over for roadway workers and first responders
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

Investigations

Police identify man killed in Center City shooting in which 21 shots were fired
Center City shooting

Addiction

E-cigarettes are not an effective tool for smoking cessation, study suggests
E-cigarettes smoking cessation

Entertainment

Will Smith, Questlove, Adam McKay among nominees for 2022 Academy Awards
2022 Academy Awards Oscar nominations

Family-Friendly

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society gives a first look at the 2022 Flower Show 'In Full Bloom'
PHS In Full Bloom

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved