November 14, 2018

Market survey proclaims Wawa the best fast-casual sandwich maker in country

By Marielle Mondon
New Jersey Wawa Gas Station Stock_Carroll Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Wawa convenience store and gas station in New Jersey.

Though its footprint only covers six states and Washington, D.C., Wawa has ranked No. 1 as the nation's best fast-casual sandwich maker, according to a recent survey.

The 2018 Market Force Information QSR Fast Casual Survey measured approximately 11,500 consumer preferences for fast-casual chains across cuisine categories.

RELATED: Wawa launches catering service with Sizzli Boxes in Philadelphia

Chipotle was named the nationwide favorite for quick Mexican fare, Chick-fil-A ranked highest for chicken, and In-N-Out – which we, on the East Coast, may not be so familiar with – ranked No. 1 for burgers.

And for sandwiches? Fifty-one percent of survey participants said Wawa was the best value sandwich across the board, beating out chains such as Subway and Jimmy John's, among others. Wawa also ranked highly for food quality, staff friendliness, service speed, and other categories.

RELATED: No, America, Gritty did not get 69,000 write-in votes for governor

Since the 2017 survey, Wawa rose four places overall, beating out Firehouse Subs – a sandwich that started in Florida and has three restaurants in the Philly suburbs – for the top spot.

Wawa's mobile app was also a boost in the survey, with app awareness up to 67 percent and usage at 48 percent in 2017.

Check out more of the survey's findings here.

