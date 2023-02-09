More Culture:

Wawa to offer free coffee of any size before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

Customers can take advantage of the deal in stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

In honor of the Eagles' upcoming appearance in the Super Bowl, Wawa is offering customers free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Super Bowl Sunday is sure to be a long, stressful, exciting day for Eagles fans, and Wawa has a special deal to help them stay properly caffeinated to enjoy it all.

In celebration of the hometown team, the convenience store chain is offering customers a free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12, the company announced Thursday.

The deal, which can be redeemed throughout Super Bowl Sunday until kickoff at 6:30 p.m., will be honored at 503 Wawa locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship," Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in a release.

In addition to free coffee, Wawa is offering other Super Bowl discounts, including $5 Shorti hoagies, $6 classic hoagies and $1 Wawa iced teas and drinks through the Wawa app — as long as you order between Friday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 12. Customers can also receive 20 percent off catering orders through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Eagles players have been showing their love for the convenience store lately, with DeVonta Smith, Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert starring in a Wawa commercial.

Wawa is no stranger to teaming up with beloved local athletes. They joined forces with Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber to rebrand its summertime tradition Hoagiefest as "Schwarberfest" during the team's playoff run in the fall.

With a coffee and hoagie in hand, fans can watch the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in just a few days during Super Bowl LVII, airing on FOX.

