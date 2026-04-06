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April 06, 2026

Wawa recalls lemonade, iced tea and fruit punch sold at Philly-area stores

The drinks possibly were contaminated with an undeclared milk allergen, and been removed from store shelves.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Wawa drinks recall Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Wawa has recalled its lemon iced tea, diet lemon iced tea, diet lemonade and fruit punch drinks, because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

Wawa has recalled lemonade, iced tea and fruit punch drinks sold at some Philadelphia-area stores, because they were possibly exposed to an undeclared milk allergen. 

Wawa said a temporary equipment issued caused the potential contamination, but that it has since been identified and fixed.

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The recall affects 15-ounce containers of Wawa brand lemon iced tea, diet lemon iced tea, diet lemonade and fruit punch that were sold in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. A full list of stores impacted by the recall can be found on Wawa's website

The drinks have expirations dates of May 15, May 18 and May 19.

Wawa said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, which is being taken as a precaution. People with milk allergies could have serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the contaminated drinks. 

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled drinks is advised to throw it away and contact Wawa customer services online or by calling  (800) 444-9292. Refunds will be issued as a Wawa gift card. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Philadelphia Iced Tea Drinks Wawa Lemonade

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