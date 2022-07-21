More News:

July 21, 2022

Philly's weekend weather forecast calls for 100-degree temperatures for the first time in 10 years

At the Jersey Shore, the sand on the beach will be blazingly hot, but upwelling will make the ocean water cold

By Nor'Easter Nick Pittman
PhillyVoice Contributor
The weather forecast for Philadelphia and the Jersey Shore this weekend calls for high temperatures and humidity. In Philly, skies will be sunny, but temps could hit 100 degrees for the first time in 10 years. There will be plenty of sunshine at the beach, with temperatures in the 90s. There is very little chance of rain.

The heat and humidity has been wicked across the Delaware Valley this week. I know many people want to know when it will end and we can get some relief. 

For obvious reasons, my answer won't be extremely popular because, well, I don't see much of an end in sight. This weekend will be hotter than what we've experienced. How about temps higher than 100 degrees? That hasn't happened in Philadelphia in 10 years. In South Jersey, it's been three years.  

Heat is one thing. But high levels of humidity that lead to heat indexes (what it feels like) are another. That's where the danger lies. When the air is saturated, your body can't cool itself off because the sweat can't evaporate into the air. That's why it's important to stay cool and hydrated. Dew points will take a step back Friday and Saturday, but it still will be noticeably humid.


Philadelphia metro-area forecast 

• FRIDAY: Partly to mainly sunny. Very hot. Slightly lower humidity. A pop-up shower or storm is possible. Chance of rain is 20%.

• SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and blue skies. Dew points fall into the lower 60s, which allows the air to warm up easier. The first run at 100 degrees in years is possible. An outside chance of a pop-up storm exists. Chance of rain is 10%.

• SUNDAY: Dew points creep up a bit, meaning it will be less comfortable. We could yet again hit 100 degrees for a high temperature. No chance of rain.

Jersey Shore forecast

• FRIDAY: You'll notice that though it is blazingly hot on the sand, the water is cold. This is due to upwelling. The cooler water beneath the surface is able to come up. Wild swings in our ocean temperatures have been seen as a result. High temperatures around 90. Chance of rain is 10%.

• SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Still hot, but slightly less steamy. The weather for Ocean City's Night in Venice boat parade looks like it will be calm but hot. I'll be there waving from the boat. Chance of rain is 10%.

• SUNDAY:  We keep our skies bright and the temps hot. Again, we see highs around 90. Humidity climbs a bit with dew points getting back into the 70s. No chance of rain. 

Nor'Easter Nick Pittman began his career in weather at WMGM-TV NBC40 in Atlantic City when he was 17. After a decade in local TV, he started his own station and now owns and operates a first-of-its-kind digital-broadcast weather service. Search NorCast Weather to download Nor'Easter Nick's streaming channel and visit him on Facebook at NorEasterNick.

 

