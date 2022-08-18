Philly could see some rain Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry

We've been really lucky with the weather recently. It started this past weekend and continued all week. Some folks west of the city bottomed out in the lower 50s multiple nights – a real treat this time of the year.

Tomorrow morning will likely see temperatures in the 50s, though it will be more limited as humidity starts coming up again. This weekend will not be as easy as last weekend. There's an offshore system that could bring some rain on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, but most of the weekend should be dry.

The best chance for rain looks to be to the east, which means the shore could see some showers. It won't be a washout, but have a backup plan if you're going to be outside. Another offshore system will pass by early next week, which could bring widely scattered showers by Monday.

Philadelphia metro-area forecast

FRIDAY: Wall to wall sunshine. High pressure keeps us in check. Nice day overall. Humidity starts to rise, but not too much. Highs around 90. A spotty shower can't be ruled out. Chance of rain: 20%. SATURDAY: Some clouds in the morning, maybe a passing shower in the afternoon. Any wet weather will likely be spotty and disorganized. Best threat of showers will be to the south and east. Highs in the middle 80s. Chance of rain: 40% SUNDAY: An offshore system will still be close, so a morning shower can't be ruled out. High pressure builds in and skies should brighten up gradually. Highs in the middle 80s. Chance of rain: 30%

Jersey Shore forecast