Weckerly's Ice Cream to collaborate with Philly chefs

Weckerly's Ice Cream in Fishtown is collaborating with different Philly chefs to create innovative ice cream sandwiches that only will be available for a limited time, with a portion of sales going to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

First up is Pat O’Malley, co-owner and pastry chef of Hungry Pigeon. He and Weckerly's co-owner and pastry chef Jen Satinsky decided to highlight the concord grape, which is ready to harvest from late August through late October.

Weckerly's describes the recipe as "equal measures nostalgia and experimentation."

The ice cream includes rye breadcrumbs from Hungry Pigeon's kitchen, fromage blanc from Birchrun Hills Farm and local grapes. Satinsky also made a cream candy that is scattered throughout the ice cream.

It's sandwiched between a rye bread/shortbread cookie and there's a layer of concord grape jam.

The ice cream sandwich, named Pardon Rye French, will debut at the Weckerly's shop on Friday, Oct. 18, and will only be available for a limited time.

Other collaborations (along with the scheduled released dates of their ice cream sandwiches) include:

"These special flavors are for people who appreciate ingredients and how things are made," Weckerly's says.

Check Weckerly's Instagram and Facebook for more information throughout the year regarding release dates and availability.

