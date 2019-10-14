More Events:

October 14, 2019

Weckerly's Ice Cream to collaborate with Philly chefs

These innovative ice cream sandwiches only will be available for a limited time

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Ice Cream
Weckerly's and Pat O’Malley collaboration Courtesy of/Weckerly's Ice Cream

Weckerly's and Pat O’Malley, co-owner and pastry chef of Hungry Pigeon, collaborated on an ice cream sandwich. Try the Pardon Rye French starting Friday, October 18. It will be available for a limited time.

Weckerly's Ice Cream in Fishtown is collaborating with different Philly chefs to create innovative ice cream sandwiches that only will be available for a limited time, with a portion of sales going to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. 

First up is Pat O’Malley, co-owner and pastry chef of Hungry Pigeon. He and Weckerly's co-owner and pastry chef Jen Satinsky decided to highlight the concord grape, which is ready to harvest from late August through late October.

RELATED: Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals | Enjoy pumpkin beers, cocktails and foods at party outside Urban Farmer

Weckerly's describes the recipe as "equal measures nostalgia and experimentation." 

The ice cream includes rye breadcrumbs from Hungry Pigeon's kitchen, fromage blanc from Birchrun Hills Farm and local grapes. Satinsky also made a cream candy that is scattered throughout the ice cream. 

It's sandwiched between a rye bread/shortbread cookie and there's a layer of concord grape jam.

The ice cream sandwich, named Pardon Rye French, will debut at the Weckerly's shop on Friday, Oct. 18, and will only be available for a limited time.

Other collaborations (along with the scheduled released dates of their ice cream sandwiches) include:

Middle Child (Friday, Dec. 13)
• Jon Nodler and Samantha Kincaid, chefs/owners of Cadence (March 2020)
• Tova du Plessis, chef/owner of Essen Bakery (Wednesday, April 8)
• Nok Suntaranon and My-Le Vuong, chefs/owners of Kalaya Thai Kitchen (June 2020)
• Camille Cogswell, pastry chef of Zahav and executive chef of K'Far (September 2020)

"These special flavors are for people who appreciate ingredients and how things are made," Weckerly's says. 

Check Weckerly’s Instagram and Facebook for more information throughout the year regarding release dates and availability.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Ice Cream Philadelphia Desserts Chefs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 7 edition, Falcons are dead
101519MattRyan

Courts

Philly woman arrested on Wildwood beach in 2018 files federal lawsuit
Wildwood beach arrest lawsuit

Prevention

Could helmetless tackling training reduce football head injuries
Helmetless Tackling Football

Phillies

Phillies appear to be returning to convention as they interview three veteran managers this week
Buck-Showalter-Dusty-Baker-Phillies_USAT_101419

Illness

Nurse pens viral post on vaccines: 'The flu shot is not always about you'
0918_Flu vaccines

Food & Drink

Enjoy pumpkin beers, cocktails and foods at party outside Urban Farmer
Urban Farmer pumpkin beer festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved