Week 1 non-Eagles rooting guide

Whenever your favorite team has already won their game during an NFL week, it is especially fun to watch the rest of the action around the NFL, stress free. Here we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

• Giants at Commanders: The Commanders had an objectively strange offseason, loading up on an absurd number of old players, but they are still the Eagles' biggest threats in the NFC East, mainly because they have a good young quarterback who has a chance to be elite. A Week 1 loss to the Giants would signal that they are in for a significant dropoff in win total in 2025.

The Giants' roster got better this season, particularly on defense, but they're still a very long way away from contention. A Giants win is ideal.

NFC vs. NFC

• Lions at Packers: Now that they have traded for Micah Parsons, the Packers are suddenly a popular pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Parsons will make Green Bay better, but in my opinion the gap between the Lions and Packers was greater than just one defensive player, even if he's an elite one. Though certainly, that gap has narrowed.



In my opinion, a Lions loss — especially if they look unorganized as a result of losing both coordinators this offseason — is more ideal.

• Buccaneers at Falcons: Todd Bowles and the Bucs seem to have a knack for frustrating Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense, so it's more ideal if some other team wins the NFC South and keeps the Bucs out of the tourney.



• 49ers at Seahawks: Getting to play Sam Darnold in the playoffs would be a gift. Also, while I don't believe the 49ers will be good this season, there are scenarios in which Christian McCaffrey looks like the 2023 version of himself, and the Niners are rejuvenated. (I don't see that, but they'll be more dangerous than teams like Seattle or Arizona if that scenario plays out.)

On a side note here, the Eagles traded Bryce Huff to the Niners for a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if certain conditions are met. Those conditions are not yet known, but if Huff plays a lot of snaps and gets some sacks, that's probably good for the Eagles.

• Cardinals at Saints: It's better if the Saints land the No. 1 overall pick than, saaayyy, the Cowboys, Giants, or Rams (with their pick from the Falcons).

• Vikings at Bears: The Vikings are being slept on a bit to begin this season. They were 14-3 last season, and have their share of great players. They can be a threat for playoff seeding, like they were a year ago. It's better if the Bears win.



NFC vs. AFC

• Texans at Rams: The Rams can contend in the NFC if Matthew Stafford's injury concerns never materialize. Obviously, a Texans win is more ideal.



• Panthers at Jaguars: Again, it's ideal if any team other than the Bucs wins the NFC South, even if I don't love the Panthers' chances.



For future reference

The following bolded teams play the Eagles this season, so they're just worth keeping an eye on:

Raiders at Patri*ts Titans at Broncos Ravens at Bills

Irrelevant to the Eagles

Bengals at Browns Dolphins at Colts Steelers at Jets

