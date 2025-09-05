Jahan Dotson's comfort with Jalen Hurts, and vice-versa, continues to grow

The ball went up and cut through the South Philadelphia night before landing in the hands of Jahan Dotson way down the field.

Last year, Dotson saw countless deep balls just like that one against the Cowboys on Thursday night in the second quarter that traveled roughly 45 yards in the air, but he usually observed them getting hauled in by A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith.

Dotson, acquired by the Eagles in a trade about one week before last season, really didn't factor much into the offense as a No. 3 receiver.

But one year later, Dotson was the beneficiary of Hurts' first, and really only, deep heave against Dallas in the season opener. And 51 yards later, the former Penn State star had his longest reception as an Eagle, actually the longest since his rookie season with Washington in 2022.

The rare connection staked the Eagles deep in Dallas territory, and the drive ended in a touchdown that put them ahead, delivering a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 24-20 win.

In a game where one play made – or not made, as Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb could agree on – could be the difference between winning and losing, Dotson's 51-yard catch was arguably the game's most significant one, and surely its most unpredictable.

"I mean, 365 days ago, Week 1, that ball probably isn't going up," Dotson said after. "Because we didn't have that trust. But it's those built-up reps over and over and over again. He's seen me make plays, so he has the trust in me to make a play for the team."

For an otherwise lackluster passing game, Dotson was the receiving yards leader, with 59 yards on three receptions. His three targets were one fewer than Brown and Smith combined.

Three targets still isn't very many, but Doston has become accustomed to playing fourth fiddle behind Brown, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert – and sometimes even fifth behind Saquon Barkley. Dotson had fewer catches and receiving yards (19-261) last year than all of them, along with backup tight end Grant Calcaterra.

That's why Dotson heeded some especially heady advice from head coach Nick Sirianni, who played wide receiver in college and understands the variance that comes with the position.

"Nick tells me all the time, you'll get minimal opportunities, but maximize them," Dotson said. "I feel like I did that today."

Dotson took that approach in training camp, as Brown missed several weeks with a hamstring injury and Smith was in and out from various aches and pains. Many times Dotson was the top target on the first-team offense, building that relationship with his quarterback to prepare for moments like Thursday night's.

"I think some of the proper questions that no one's asked me is, 'Man, how about Jahan Dotson coming and making some huge plays today?" Sirianni said after the game when asked about limited targets for Brown and Smith. "A huge third-down catch that equaled points on a third-and-really long, a 51-yard gain, another one on a scramble."

After the game, Hurts and others credited the Cowboys for schematically negating the Eagles' primary reads and matching specific routes to force Hurts into more progression reading.

The Eagles weren't exactly sure what they'd see from new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who coached the Colts' defense when Sirianni was offensive coordinator there under Frank Reich and is a branch from the Tampa 2 tree but has adapted his schemes in recent years to be less predictable.

Dotson said Dallas had been showing a steady dose of Quarters coverage, a Cover 4 scheme intended to limit downfield strikes by having both safeties positioned deep, but there are route concepts designed to beat Cover 4 and Hurts had given Dotson "fair warning," the receiver said, to be prepared for a Go ball.

When that time came, Smith, the inside receiver to the right side, ran a slot post to take the safety toward the middle of the field, essentially leaving Dotson singled covered on the outside by Cowboys corner Kaiir Elam. Even with Elam playing about 10 yards off, Dotson leveraged Elam inside and gained just enough of a step to bring in another Hurts perfectly placed bomb.

Here's how it looked:

Hurts actually threw the ball before Dotson got into Elam's hip pocket, anticipating that Dotson would win the route – an example of the blossoming trust between them.

"He ran a great route, showed and had an opportunity to make a play," Hurts said. "I don't know that he even saw the ball, but he did a great job of tracking it very late. Great connection there.”

And perhaps more to come.

