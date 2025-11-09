Week 10 non-Eagles rooting guide

If the NFL season ended today (it doesn't), the Philadelphia Eagles would be the 1 seed in the NFC. The Birds were on their bye Week 9, and they watched as the Commanders, Cowboys, Lions, and Packers all lost.

With the Eagles facing the Packers on Monday night, here we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The Eagles have a commanding lead in the NFC East:

NFC East Record Division Eagles 6-2 2-1 Cowboys 3-5-1 2-1 Commanders 3-6 1-1 Giants 2-7 1-3



Inpredictable.com has the Eagles as 94 percent likely to win the division.

The Cowboys are on their bye week.

• Lions at Commanders: The Eagles have a 3.5-game lead over the Commanders, whose defense sucks and who will be without Jayden Daniels for a while. If the Eagles can't hold them and the Cowboys off the rest of the way, then they're probably not going to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Eagles fans should have their sights set on a bigger regular season goal than winning the division. They should be looking at earning the 1 seed, a first-round bye, and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. A Lions loss would help in those efforts.

• Giants at Bears: It would take a minor miracle for Brian Daboll to remain the Giants' head coach in 2026, but maybe if they go on a run to close the season John Mara will stick with him for one more year? The Eagles should be rooting for that, because Daboll is terrible.

The biggest threats in the NFC

First, a visual of the NFC standings/seeding:

Seed Team Record 1 Eagles 6-2 2 Buccaneers 6-2 3 Seahawks 6-2 4 Packers 5-2-1 5 Rams 6-2 6 49ers 6-3 7 Lions 5-3 8 Bears 5-3 9 Panthers 5-4 10 Vikings 4-4 11 Cowboys 3-5-1 12 Cardinals ☠️ 3-5 13 Falcons 3-5 14 Commanders ☠️ 3-6 15 Giants ☠️ 2-7 16 Saints ☠️ 1-8 ☠️ = ☠️ = Graveyard

• Rams at 49ers: The Rams are 6-2, same as the Eagles, so a Rams loss would be good for the Eagles. Also, if the 49ers somehow got into the playoffs they would be an ideal first-round opponent.

• Patriots at Buccaneers: The Buccaneers are 6-2, same as the Eagles, so a Bucs loss would be good for the Eagles.

• Cardinals at Seahawks: Ready? Say it with me. The Seahawks are 6-2, same as the Eagles, so a Seahawks loss would be good for the Eagles.

Other NFC fringe playoff contenders

• Ravens at Vikings: The Vikings aren't going to make any real noise in the playoffs should they somehow get in, so they would be an ideal first-round opponent.

• Saints at Panthers: I still can't believe the Panthers are 5-4, with a great chance of being 6-4. They're about as ideal a first-round opponent as you could get.



Draft considerations

• Bryce Huff sacks. He should be playing again this week.

• Browns at Jets: The Eagles still own the third-round pick they acquired from the Jets in the Haason Reddick trade. The more games the Jets lose, the better that pick will be.



For future reference

Steelers at Chargers Bills at Dolphins

It doesn't really matter who wins the above games, but the Eagles play the Chargers Week 14, and the Bills Week 17, so they're just worth keeping an eye on.

Irrelevant to the Eagles: Falcons at Colts Jaguars at Texans

BYE: Cowboys, Chiefs, Bengals, Titans

