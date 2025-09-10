More Sports:

September 10, 2025

Bryce Huff sack tracker

The Eagles need Bryce Huff to be productive this season.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles fans should be Bryce Huff fans, for one more season anyway.

Back in the spring, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if Huff has eight sacks during the 2025 season.

Here we'll track Huff's sacks on the season, in stick figure form:

• Week 1, at Seahawks: 0 sacks

• Week 2, at Saints: 

• Week 3, Cardinals: 

• Week 4, Jaguars: 

• Week 5, at Rams: 

• Week 6, at Buccaneers: 

• Week 7, Falcons: 

• Week 8, at Texans: 

• Week 9, at Giants: 

• Week 10, Rams: 

• Week 11, at Cardinals: 

• Week 12, Panthers: 

• Week 13, at Browns: 

• Week 14: BYE

• Week 15, Titans: 

• Week 16, at Colts: 

• Week 17, Bears: 

• Week 18, Seahawks: 

You're welcome.

