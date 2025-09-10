Bryce Huff sack tracker

September 10, 2025
Back in the spring, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if Huff has eight sacks during the 2025 season.
Here we'll track Huff's sacks on the season, in stick figure form:
• Week 1, at Seahawks: 0 sacks
• Week 2, at Saints:
• Week 3, Cardinals:
• Week 4, Jaguars:
• Week 5, at Rams:
• Week 6, at Buccaneers:
• Week 7, Falcons:
• Week 8, at Texans:
• Week 9, at Giants:
• Week 10, Rams:
• Week 11, at Cardinals:
• Week 12, Panthers:
• Week 13, at Browns:
• Week 14: BYE
• Week 15, Titans:
• Week 16, at Colts:
• Week 17, Bears:
• Week 18, Seahawks:
You're welcome.
