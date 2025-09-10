Bryce Huff sack tracker

Back in the spring, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if Huff has eight sacks during the 2025 season.

Here we'll track Huff's sacks on the season, in stick figure form:

• Week 1, at Seahawks: 0 sacks



• Week 2, at Saints:



• Week 3, Cardinals:



• Week 4, Jaguars:



• Week 5, at Rams:



• Week 6, at Buccaneers:



• Week 7, Falcons:



• Week 8, at Texans:



• Week 9, at Giants:



• Week 10, Rams:



• Week 11, at Cardinals:

• Week 12, Panthers:



• Week 13, at Browns:



• Week 14: BYE



• Week 15, Titans:



• Week 16, at Colts:



• Week 17, Bears:



• Week 18, Seahawks:



You're welcome.

