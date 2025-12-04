Week 14 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 14 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not necessarily cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Cowboys at Lions (-3): I can't believe the Cowboys are three-point dogs. Both of these teams have gotten plenty of nationally televised exposure over the last month, and the Cowboys have looked way better. Plus, Vegas is usually eager to overrate the Cowboys on their point spreads whenever their hype starts to take off, because they know delusional Cowboys fans will bite anyway.

But also, from a pure matchup perspective, as we have pointed out in recent weeks, if you can stop the Lions' rushing attack, their offense just isn't the same, and the Cowboys' new-look heavy defensive front has certainly been effective against the run.

I'll take the Cowboys to win this game outright, and sure, give me the points, too.

Commanders at Vikings (-2.5): Jayden Daniels may or may not play in this game. Daniels aside, the Commanders are getting healthier, with guys like Terry McLaurin returning to the lineup and their offense beginning to look a little bit like what they imagined before the season began. The Commanders' defense is still trash, but that shouldn't matter against a Vikings offense led by the highly disappointing J.J. McCarthy.

Dolphins (-2.5) at Jets: The Dolphins and Jets are a pair of teams whose seasons are long since over, and who are both pretty clearly candidates to select quarterbacks in the 2026 draft. Both teams are also playing hard, and doing everything they can to wreck their draft positioning.

I don't love taking the Dolphins in a cold weather game, but they have actually looked like something close to a playoff team over the last month.

Titans at Browns (-4): Props to Cleveland fans if they can fill the stadium even halfway for this matchup. Big draft implications though!

Steelers at Ravens (-5.5): AFC North point differentials:

• Ravens: -4

• Steelers: -8

• Browns: -76

• Bengals: -94

Ever since the Steelers signed Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Aaron Rodgers, they always felt destined to have their first losing season in over 20 years.

Saints at Buccaneers (-8.5): NFC South point differentials:

• Buccaneers: -22

• Falcons: -33

• Panthers: -50

• Saints: -113

The Saints haven't scored more than 17 points in a game since Tyler Shough took over the reins in Week 8, and they have averaged 11.4 points per game during that span.