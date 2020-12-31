Week 17 NFL MVP, rookie of the year odds, receiving yards race, Super Bowl odds

One week to go, and we have one last check in on the MVP race, Super Bowl odds and a few other various season long prop bets.

With Week 17 kicking off Sunday, there are still a lot of things up for grabs, including playoff seeing and even playoff spots.

From who will end the season leading the league in receiving yards, to who is most likely to win Defensive Player of the Year — and everything in between, including the Super Bowl winner — we've compiled some of the most common props and futures below in order to keep you posted on how your bets are looking as we head down the stretch.

All of the odds have been assembled from TheLines.com, which collects lines and odds from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers and UniBet to provide contrasts for bettors to get their money in the best they can. Here's how things stand with three weeks of games to go before the postseason:

With a single-elimination tournament, there is really no telling which teams currently leading their divisions will still be playing come February. But as always, the sports books have done their best to handicap the favorites. Kansas City has a stranglehold on the odds as listed below, with more then double the chances of winning the Lombardi Trophy than every other team.



Here's a look at the current top five teams, according to DraftKings:

Team (W-L) SB Odds Chiefs (14-1) +190 Packers (12-3) +525 Saints (11-4) +700 Bills (12-3) +900 Seahawks (11-4) +1000





The top five teams are in exactly the same order as they were last week, with the Saints making the biggest jump up to +700 from +850 a week ago. The Buccaneers at +1100 and Ravens at +1400 are the next best teams.

The race for the MVP has completely flipped upside-down.

Player Stats 12/24 12/31 Patrick Mahomes, KC 4,462 yds, 38 TD, 6 INT -400 +350 Aaron Rodgers, GB 4,059 yds, 40 TD, 4 INT +400 -400





What a difference a week makes. Mahomes had a fine performance in Week 16, throwing two touchdowns and one interception in a win over the Falcons (that was closer than it should have been). Rodgers had four touchdown passes (plus an INT) in a blowout win over the Titans, a playoff contender in his last performance. It apparently was enough to flip the script. Josh Allen, according to FanDuel, is also in the mix at +1200.

Defensive Player of the Year

Miles Garrett, who was at +350 two weeks ago, has fallen out of the top three — according to FanDuel, and has been replaced by cornerback Xavien Howard as a trio of defenders appear to be vying for the award. T.J. Watt, as he has been for a while, continues to be the favorite.

Player Stats DPoY odds T.J. Watt, PIT 15 sacks, 23 TFL, 7 PD, INT, 2 FF -200 Aaron Donald, LAR 13.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 4 FF, FR +230 Xavien Howard, MIA 9 INT, 19 PD, 1 FF +350









Offensive Rookie of the Year There aren't many other players still on the board, and one big breakout performance in Week 17 from any of the guys above — all of whom are in playoff races with their respective teams — could give them the award. We'll stick with FanDuel for the Rookie of the Year race, which shakes out as follows in a two-man race: Player Stats ROY odds Justin Herbert, LAC 4,034 yds, 28 TD, 10 INT -1200 Justin Jefferson, MIN 79 Rec, 1,267 yds, 7 TD +700

Justin Herbert has a huge edge, likely because of the position he plays. A big day in Week 17 could give Jefferson a fighting chance though. Most receiving yards We decided to punt on the rushing title this week, with nearly a 200-yard lead, Derrick Henry is almost assured to lead the league in that category. But when it comes to receiving, that's still wide open. Place your bets. Player Yards Odds DeAndre Hopkins, ARI 1,372 +100 Stefon Diggs, BUF 1,459 +200 Travis Kelce, KC 1,416 +300

The race is more or less a three-way, with Hopkins the favorite according to BetRivers.com, despite his trailing Diggs by over 85 yards. Hmm. Perhaps the oddsmakers expect he and Kelce to sit in their respective Week 17 match ups. On their heals but perhaps too far back are DeVante Adams and Calvin Ridley, each around 140 yards behind Diggs.

