December 31, 2020

Week 17 NFL MVP, rookie of the year odds, receiving yards race, Super Bowl odds

By Evan Macy
One week to go, and we have one last check in on the MVP race, Super Bowl odds and a few other various season long prop bets.

With Week 17 kicking off Sunday, there are still a lot of things up for grabs, including playoff seeing and even playoff spots.

From who will end the season leading the league in receiving yards, to who is most likely to win Defensive Player of the Year — and everything in between, including the Super Bowl winner — we've compiled some of the most common props and futures below in order to keep you posted on how your bets are looking as we head down the stretch. 

All of the odds have been assembled from TheLines.com, which collects lines and odds from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers and UniBet to provide contrasts for bettors to get their money in the best they can. Here's how things stand with three weeks of games to go before the postseason:

Super Bowl

With a single-elimination tournament, there is really no telling which teams currently leading their divisions will still be playing come February. But as always, the sports books have done their best to handicap the favorites. Kansas City has a stranglehold on the odds as listed below, with more then double the chances of winning the Lombardi Trophy than every other team.

Here's a look at the current top five teams, according to DraftKings:

Team (W-L)SB Odds
Chiefs (14-1)+190
Packers (12-3)+525
Saints (11-4)+700
Bills (12-3)+900
Seahawks (11-4)+1000


The top five teams are in exactly the same order as they were last week, with the Saints making the biggest jump up to +700 from +850 a week ago. The Buccaneers at +1100 and Ravens at +1400 are the next best teams.

MVP

The race for the MVP has completely flipped upside-down.

PlayerStats12/2412/31
Patrick Mahomes, KC4,462 yds, 38 TD, 6 INT-400+350
Aaron Rodgers, GB4,059 yds, 40 TD, 4 INT +400-400 


What a difference a week makes. Mahomes had a fine performance in Week 16, throwing two touchdowns and one interception in a win over the Falcons (that was closer than it should have been). Rodgers had four touchdown passes (plus an INT) in a blowout win over the Titans, a playoff contender in his last performance. It apparently was enough to flip the script. Josh Allen, according to FanDuel, is also in the mix at +1200.

Defensive Player of the Year

Miles Garrett, who was at +350 two weeks ago, has fallen out of the top three — according to FanDuel, and has been replaced by cornerback Xavien Howard as a trio of defenders appear to be vying for the award. T.J. Watt, as he has been for a while, continues to be the favorite.

PlayerStatsDPoY odds
T.J. Watt, PIT15 sacks, 23 TFL, 7 PD, INT, 2 FF-200
Aaron Donald, LAR 13.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 4 FF, FR+230
Xavien Howard, MIA9 INT, 19 PD, 1 FF+350

There aren't many other players still on the board, and one big breakout performance in Week 17 from any of the guys above — all of whom are in playoff races with their respective teams — could give them the award.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

We'll stick with FanDuel for the Rookie of the Year race, which shakes out as follows in a two-man race:

PlayerStatsROY odds
Justin Herbert, LAC4,034 yds, 28 TD, 10 INT-1200
Justin Jefferson, MIN79 Rec, 1,267 yds, 7 TD+700


Justin Herbert has a huge edge, likely because of the position he plays. A big day in Week 17 could give Jefferson a fighting chance though.

Most receiving yards

We decided to punt on the rushing title this week, with nearly a 200-yard lead, Derrick Henry is almost assured to lead the league in that category. But when it comes to receiving, that's still wide open. Place your bets.

PlayerYardsOdds
DeAndre Hopkins, ARI 1,372 +100
Stefon Diggs, BUF1,459+200
 Travis Kelce, KC1,416+300


The race is more or less a three-way, with Hopkins the favorite according to BetRivers.com, despite his trailing Diggs by over 85 yards. Hmm. Perhaps the oddsmakers expect he and Kelce to sit in their respective Week 17 match ups. On their heals but perhaps too far back are DeVante Adams and Calvin Ridley, each around 140 yards behind Diggs.

