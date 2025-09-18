Week 3 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 3 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Dolphins at Bills (-12): My "first NFL head coach to be fired this season" power rankings:

1) Mike McDaniel, Dolphins

(WIDE GAP HERE)

2) Brian Daboll, Giants



The Dolphins got drubbed by the Colts Week 1, and then lost to a rebuilding Pats team at home Week 2. Now they have to go to Buffalo to face a Bills team that has been one of the most impressive teams to begin the 2025 season. Miami should be looking to trade off vets like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb by October.

Rams at Eagles (-3.5): In Week 1, the Eagles' defense kinda got roasted by a talented wide receiver duo in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and it would've been worse if they hadn't dropped a bunch of passes. They got a bit of a reprieve Week 2 against the Chiefs, who were missing their top two receivers. In Week 3, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will be another big test. I do like that matchup for the Rams.

However, I like a bunch of matchups in the Eagles' favor more, beginning with the Eagles' rushing attack against a Rams front that got straight-up bullied in the run game in the two matchups between these teams last season. I also like A.J. Brown's chances of breaking out against maybe the smallest set of corners in the NFL, even if we haven't yet seen much from the Eagles' passing attack.

It's also worth noting that the Rams could be without a small handful of starters, while the Eagles could be getting Dallas Goedert back from a one-game absence.