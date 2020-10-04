More Sports:

October 04, 2020

Week 4 non-Eagles NFL Sunday rooting guide, live updates and open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys could just put the Eagles' 2020 season out of its misery by winning a few games, but they refuse to cooperate.

After their pathetic tie against the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago, the Philadelphia Eagles sit at 0-2-1, and face the prospect of another embarrassing defeat, this time on national television on Sunday Night Football in San Francisco against the 49ers. But we'll have to wait until tonight for that.

First, we'll have a full slate of NFL games to get through. Each week, we have been taking a look at all the other games going on around the league, and pointing out the outcomes that will favor the Philadelphia Eagles.

Depending on whether you believe the Eagles should still try to compete for an NFC East title or if they should be sellers at the trade deadline, the ideal outcomes of each game would differ. Out of curiosity on where the fans' heads are at, I took something of an unofficial poll on the topic. It seems that the majority feel that the Eagles would be better served just continuing to be bad this year:

I agree. So for now, it probably doesn't make a lot of sense to analyze what the best outcomes around the league would be for the Eagles. 

Here's the other NFL action from around the league. If you're of the "keep trying to win no matter what" mentality, then you already know that it's ideal for the Cowboys and Football Team to lose, blah blah blah. And, as always, you can get the latest point spreads and totals for every game over at TheLines.com.

Early games

  1. Browns at Cowboys
  2. Ravens at Washington Team
  3. Saints at Lions
  4. Cardinals at Panthers
  5. Seahawks at Dolphins
  6. Chargers at Buccaneers
  7. Vikings at Texans
  8. Jaguars at Bengals

Later games

  1. Giants at Rams
  2. Colts at Bears
  3. Bills at Raiders

Primetime

  1. Eagles at 49ers
  2. Falcons at Packers

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

