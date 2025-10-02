More Sports:

October 02, 2025

Week 5 non-Eagles rooting guide

An Eagles fan's rooting guide for Week 5 NFL action around the league, as the Birds can put more distance between themselves and NFC East foes.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
100225JustinHerbert Yannick Peterhans/Imagn Images

The Eagles would like Justin Herbert to be more like Jalen Hurts this week, and, you know, win.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m. That matchup aside, here we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

First, the NFC East standings:

NFC East Record Division GB 
Eagles 4-0 1-0 
Commanders 2-2 1-0 
Cowboys 1-2-1 1-1 2.5 
Giants 1-3 0-2 


Inpredictable.com has the Eagles as 74 percent likely to win the division. 

• Commanders at Chargers: The Eagles have a chance to go up three games on the Commanders if they win and the Commanders lose. Trust me, I did the math on that. But I guess the point here is that the Eagles have a decent chance of just running away with the division early in the season. Jayden Daniels will return for the Commanders in this game after missing the last two games.

• Cowboys at Jets: The Cowboys aren't much of a threat to the Eagles for the division, and they're already 2.5 games behind, but it's probably not the worst thing if they were to be buried further.

• Giants at Saints: Jaxson Dart got a win in his rookie starting debut last week. It would be ideal for the Eagles if the Giants lost to a bad Saints team Week 5, thus potentially killing their confidence ahead of their Week 6 Thursday night matchup at the Meadowlands.

The biggest threats in the NFC

49ers at Rams: The 49ers and Rams are both 3-1 heading into this matchup, but the Rams are very clearly the bigger threat to the Eagles this season, and the Niners can't stay healthy. A Niners win ideal. (This is the Thursday night game this week, by the way.)

• Buccaneers at Seahawks: The Bucs and Seahawks are also both 3-1. In my opinion the Bucs will be the bigger threat long-term, once they get a lot of their injured players back out on the field. The Seahawks are playing well, but ultimately, who trusts Sam Darnold in the playoffs?

• Lions at Bengals: The Lions are probably the Eagles' biggest threats in the conference, and the team best equipped to match their talent. A Bengals win is obviously the better outcome.

Other NFC playoff contenders

Vikings at Browns: The Vikings aren't much of a threat to make a Super Bowl run with their quarterback situation, so if they somehow win the NFC North instead of the Packers or Lions, that would be a good outcome for playoff seeding. 

• Titans at Cardinals: The Cardinals are perennial pretenders, but they have such an easy schedule that they are reasonable longshots to win the NFC West, which would be better than the Rams winning it.

For future reference

The following bolded teams play the Eagles this season, so they're just worth keeping an eye on:

  1. Raiders at Colts
  2. Patri*ts at Bills
The Eagles won't face the Raiders and Bills until December.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

  1. Dolphins at Panthers
  2. Texans at Ravens
  3. Chiefs at Jaguars

The Chiefs game does have some small meaning, in that the Eagles' win over them could help in a "strength of wins" tiebreaker, if needed. The more games they win the rest of the season, the better the Eagles' "strength of wins" would be.

BYE: Packers, Bears, Falcons, Steelers

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Non-Eagles rooting guide

Videos

Featured

FF_DSC09739_GiamareseFarms_MS_1200x800.jpg

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Giargiari 1

Opera, competition and comedy: The Academy of Vocal Art’s fall season takes the stage

Just In

Must Read

Business

United Airlines lounge at Philly airport shut down for health violations

United Airlines Lounge

Sponsored

Philly and Camden mark Navy, Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary with parades, concerts and exhibitions

Limited - HOmeporting new ship

Adult Health

Cardiovascular events don't strike out of the blue. Nearly all of them are preceded by warning signs

Heart attack risk factors

Recreation

With new theater company, acting couple makes Philly part of show

Spring Awakening relic

Performances

On stage in October: 'Dracula' and a 'Million Dollar Quartet' musical

Dracula Curio Theater

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved