Week 8 non-Eagles rooting guide

The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column Week 7 in Minnesota after consecutive losses to the Broncos and Giants. They'll look to start a new winning streak Sunday in a rematch against the Giants.

The Eagles aside, here we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

First, the NFC East standings:

NFC East Record Division GB Eagles 5-2 1-1 - Cowboys 3-3-1 2-1 1.5 Commanders 3-4 1-1 2 Giants 2-5 1-2 3



Inpredictable.com has the Eagles as 75 percent likely to win the division.

• Cowboys at Broncos: The Cowboys seem to be the biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC East, not the Commanders, as originally expected. Obviously, a Cowboys loss to the Broncos is ideal.

• Commanders at Chiefs: The Commanders are 3-4. Dropping to 3-5 at the near midpoint of the season would put them in a big hole in the division.



The biggest threats in the NFC

Maybe we should start posting the NFC standings/seeding here, just for a visual:

Seed Team Record 1 Packers 4-1-1 2 49ers 5-2 3 Eagles 5-2 4 Buccaneers 5-2 5 Lions 5-2 6 Seahawks 5-2 7 Rams 5-2 8 Bears 4-2 9 Panthers 4-3 10 Cowboys 3-3-1 11 Falcons 3-3 12 Vikings 3-4 13 Commanders 3-4 14 Cardinals ☠️ 2-5 15 Giants 2-5 16 Saints ☠️ 1-6



• Packers at Steelers: If the season ended today (it doesn't), the Packers would be the 1 seed in the NFC. Obviously, any loss to an AFC team is ideal.



• Buccaneers at Saints: The Bucs are clearly the class of the NFC South, but they are very banged up and perhaps vulnerable. If only there were an NFC South team that could capitalize. But certainly, if the Bucs somehow failed to win their division, that's a win for the rest of the teams in the NFC.



• 49ers at Texans: The 49ers aren't real Super Bowl contenders with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner done for the season. But if they can continue to pile up wins against a very soft schedule, it's better if they win the NFC West than the Rams or even the Seahawks, who both look like more daunting playoff opponents.

Other NFC fringe playoff contenders

• Dolphins at Falcons: Again, if some team other than the Bucs can win the NFC South, that's better for the Eagles and every other potential NFC playoff team. The Falcons would be as easy an out as you're going to get in the first round of the playoffs.

• Bills at Panthers: Ditto for the Panthers.



• Bears at Ravens: The Bears are 4-2, and if they can beat the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens they have the Bengals, Giants, Vikings, and Steelers ahead -- all winnable games. If they were to win the NFC North instead of the Packers or Lions, that would be ideal, though unlikely.

Draft considerations

• Jets at Bengals: The Eagles own the Jets' third-round pick, which could be an appealing chip at the trade deadline. The more games the Jets lose, the more valuable that pick is.

• We would normally add Bryce Huff sacks here, but he's injured and not playing this week.

Trade deadline watch

Browns at Patri*ts Titans at Colts

The Browns and Titans are probably already going to be sellers, but another loss for each of them could push them to sell off veteran players sooner than later.

BYE: Lions, Rams, Seahawks, Cardinals, Jaguars, Raiders.

