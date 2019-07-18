Check out what's happening this weekend, July 19-21

This weekend there are family-friendly events, festivals, fun workouts and more happening in Philadelphia.

Below are more details on The Oval+, Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival, Halo: Outpost Discovery and other things to do July 19 through July 21.

The Oval+ is back for four weeks, starting Friday. Check out a double-decker bus turned music venue/snack stand, pop-up basketball court, oversized sandbox and much more.

Also, dozens of free activities and events are planned around the themes "Wellness Wednesdays," "Arts & Culture Thursdays," "Friday Food & Flicks," "Game Day Saturdays" and "Sunday Family Fundays."

The free event features a full day of live music in Saunders Park Greene this Saturday. This year's headliners are Bootsie Barnes and Sam Reed.



Philly's Kin Boutique partnered with Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City to host this event.

Take a SUP class on Saturday morning then shop for new swimsuits and other beach essentials.



National Ice Cream Day is Sunday. Celebrate my biting into an ice cream sandwich shaped like a mini ice cream cone. The cold treat is $6.

At Halo: Outpost Discovery fans can experience the sci-fi universe in a totally new way.

Tickets for Saturday are already completely sold out, but you can still attend Friday or Sunday. If you choose to purchase at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the price is $75 for general admission (if available). Online, the price is $60.

Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard is a wedding venue, but Friday it becomes a movie theater. Enjoy a screening of "Finding Nemo," as well as food and drink, for $10.

Ardmore's Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, July 28. Make a reservation at one of the neighborhood's hot spots and enjoy a three-course dinner priced at either $15, $25 or $35.

Pair your vegan beer with delicious vegan food at the festival on Saturday. Philadelphia Brewing Co. is celebrating that all of their beers, including the Joe Coffee Porter, are now totally vegan.

Working out on a Saturday afternoon doesn't sound so terrible when cute puppies are involved. There's still time to sign up for the 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. session.

