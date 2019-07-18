More Events:

July 18, 2019

Check out what's happening this weekend, July 19-21

One of the most exciting things is that The Oval+ is back

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Carroll - The Oval+ at Eakins Oval Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Children play in the 800-square-foot sandbox and on the four-tiered benches at the Oval+ during a press preview, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

This weekend there are family-friendly events, festivals, fun workouts and more happening in Philadelphia.

Below are more details on The Oval+, Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival, Halo: Outpost Discovery and other things to do July 19 through July 21.

Details on The Oval+ 2019, a pop-up park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The Oval+ is back for four weeks, starting Friday. Check out a double-decker bus turned music venue/snack stand, pop-up basketball court, oversized sandbox and much more.

Also, dozens of free activities and events are planned around the themes "Wellness Wednesdays," "Arts & Culture Thursdays," "Friday Food & Flicks," "Game Day Saturdays" and "Sunday Family Fundays."

Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival offers free, family-friendly fun

The free event features a full day of live music in Saunders Park Greene this Saturday. This year's headliners are Bootsie Barnes and Sam Reed.

Sign up for SUP class in Margate and receive $25 off purchase at pop-up shop

Philly's Kin Boutique partnered with Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City to host this event. 

Take a SUP class on Saturday morning then shop for new swimsuits and other beach essentials.

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday. Celebrate my biting into an ice cream sandwich shaped like a mini ice cream cone. The cold treat is $6.

Explore the Halo video game universe at three-day fan experience in Philadelphia

At Halo: Outpost Discovery fans can experience the sci-fi universe in a totally new way.

Tickets for Saturday are already completely sold out, but you can still attend Friday or Sunday. If you choose to purchase at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the price is $75 for general admission (if available). Online, the price is $60.

Watch a movie under the stars at Terrain Gardens on the Main Line

Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard is a wedding venue, but Friday it becomes a movie theater. Enjoy a screening of "Finding Nemo," as well as food and drink, for $10.

Dine out in Ardmore during neighborhood Restaurant Week

Ardmore's Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, July 28. Make a reservation at one of the neighborhood's hot spots and enjoy a three-course dinner priced at either $15, $25 or $35.

Philadelphia Brewing Co. throwing vegan beer fest

Pair your vegan beer with delicious vegan food at the festival on Saturday. Philadelphia Brewing Co. is celebrating that all of their beers, including the Joe Coffee Porter, are now totally vegan.

Sign up for puppy yoga at The Logan Hotel

Working out on a Saturday afternoon doesn't sound so terrible when cute puppies are involved. There's still time to sign up for the 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. session.

